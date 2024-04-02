Aryna Sabalenka has shared a heartfelt message of gratitude for the support she has received since the death of her ex-boyfriend, Konstantin Koltsov.

Sabalenka's ex-boyfriend, Koltsov, who was a former ice hockey player, died in Miami on March 18. According to a police statement, his death was being investigated as an apparent suicide after he seemingly jumped off a hotel balcony.

Despite the tragic circumstances, the World No. 2 chose to compete at the Miami Open but opted out of attending press conferences at the event. She released a statement on social media instead, disclosing that she and Koltsov were no longer together at the time of his demise and requesting privacy amid the devastating situation.

Aryna Sabalenka maintained her silence during her campaign at the WTA 1000 event in Miami. She defeated Paula Badosa in her opening match before suffering a third-round exit after being upset by Anhelina Kalinina.

The Belarusian recently broke her silence on social media, expressing her heartfelt gratitude to her fans for the overwhelming love and support she had received while navigating through the "difficult time." She also conveyed her appreciation for their kind words, sharing that they provided her with comfort and strength on a daily basis.

"I want to take a moment to say thank you to all my fans for your outpouring love and support during this difficult time. Your kind words mean so much and I carry them with me every day. I am so grateful for you all," she posted on her Instagram story.

Aryna Sabalenka to kick off clay season at Stuttgart Open 2024

Following her early exit at the Miami Open, Aryna Sabalenka will be back in action on clay at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, which is scheduled to commence on April 15.

The Belarusian will feature in a star-studded lineup, as nine of the current top 10 WTA players are set to take part in the WTA 500 event. The World No. 2 will join two-time defending champion Iga Swiatek, reigning US Open champion Coco Gauff, World No. 4 Elena Rybakina, and World No. 5 Jessica Pegula in contesting the title.

Sabalenka will aim to clinch her second title of the season in Stuttgart, following her triumph at the Australian Open in January. The World No. 2 recorded a runner-up finish at the WTA 500 event last year, defeating Barbora Krejcikova, Paula Badosa, and Anastasia Potapova before losing to Swiatek in the final.

