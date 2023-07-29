Kitzbuhel 2023: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown & more | Generali Open

The 2023 Generali Open in Kitzbuhel will conclude the post-Wimbledon clay swing. The 79th edition tournament will be held from July 31 to August 5.

2020 US Open champion and home favorite Dominic Thiem is one of the leading names participating here. He has also teamed up with compatriot Sebastian Ofner to compete in doubles.

Roberto Bautista Agut was the defending champion, but recently suffered a minor injury while taking care of his horses. As such, the Spaniard withdrew from the tournament and won't be defending his title. Miomir Kecmanovic, Lorenzo Sonego and Botic van de Zandschulp were among the other players to pull out.

Despite most of the big names opting to prepare for the hardcourt swing, the draw still features quite a few players capable of delivering some exciting matches. So without further ado, let's take a look at everything you need to know about the tournament:

What is the Generali Open in Kitzbuhel?

The tournament has been around for a long time. It was founded in 1894 and was held as the Austrian International Championships until 1968. Starting from 1990, it was a part of the ATP World Series until 1998, after which the tournament was under the banner of International Series Gold from 1999 to 2008.

Since 2009, it has been classified an an ATP 250 event, with the exception of 2010, when it was demoted to the Challenger level. Juan Martin del Potro, Pete Sampras and Thomas Muster are some of the former champions at the venue.

Venue

The Generali Open will be held at the Tennis Stadium Kitzbuhel in Kitzbuhel, Austria.

Players

Tomas Martin Etcheverry is the top seed at the 2023 Generali Open.

Tomas Martin Etcheverry leads the draw as the top seed. He has already reached a couple of finals this season, both of them on clay as well. The 24-year old also made it to the quarterfinals of the French Open.

Yannick Hanfmann is the second seed. He was the runner-up here back in 2020. Pedro Cachin, who recently won his maiden title at the ATP level at the Swiss Open, is seeded third and is followed by Sebastian Ofner as the fourth seed.

Laslo Djere, Dusan Lajovic and Roberto Carballes Baena, all of whom are reputable claycourt players, are also in the fray.

Schedule

The qualifying rounds will take place over the weekend from July 29-30. The main draw action will begin on Monday, July 31. The quarterfinals and semifinals are set for Thursday and Friday, respectively.

The doubles final is scheduled for August 5 at 11 am local time, followed by the singles final at 1 pm.

Prize Money

The total prize money for the 2023 Generali Open is €562,815. The winner will receive a cheque worth €85,605 along with 250 ranking points.

Here's a breakdown of the prize money and points:

Round Prize Money Ranking Points Winner €85,605 250 Runner-up €49,940 150 Semifinalist €29,355 90 Quarterfinalist €17,010 45 Second Round €9,880 20 First Round €6,035 0

Where to watch

Viewers in the US, Canada and Australia can watch the Generali Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

Australia: Viewers Down Under can catch all the action live on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.