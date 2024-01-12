"Knew your legs would land you a modeling gig" - Serena Williams teases Christopher Eubanks as he secures partnership deal with Swedish luxury brand

Serena Williams recently commended Christopher Eubanks for securing a partnership deal with Swedish fashion brand J.Lindeberg.

Eubanks was earlier an ambassador for Japanese sportswear company ASICS. At the upcoming Australian Open, Eubanks will be donning J.Lindeberg tennis apparel and using equipment from Technifibre.

On Thursday, American tennis icon Serena Williams commented on Christopher Eubanks' Instagram post announcing the deal.

In a light-hearted comment, Williams referenced Eubanks' legs and said that she had always known they would land him a modeling gig one day. Eubanks responded to the comment with a raised hands emoji.

“I knew your legs would land you a modeling gig one day” Serena Williams wrote.

Serena Williams' comment on Christopher Eubanks' Instagram post

A few hours later, Eubanks posted Serena Williams' comment on his Instagram story. He attached a humorous caption, expressing his joy that people are starting to see Serena Williams' vision.

Christopher Eubanks reactions to Serena williams comment

Last year, Eubanks had a memorable season, reaching a career-high ranking of 29 in the ATP rankings and an impressive quarter-final run at Wimbledon. Starting his 2024 season at the ASB Classic in Auckland, he faced an early exit with a first-round defeat against Netherlands' Botic van de Zandschulp.

Looking ahead, Eubanks is set to compete in the Australian Open, with his first opponent being Japanese tennis player Taro Daniel.

Christopher Eubanks - “Not many players get the chance to be the face of a brand in the beginning”

Eubanks excited to watch the growth of J.Lindeberg

Christopher Eubanks has become the first male tennis player to join J.Lindeberg.

J.Lindeberg was founded in 1997 in Stockholm, Sweden, by Johan Lindeberg. Over the years, they have produced a wide range of apparel for sports including golf, ski, polo, tennis, etc., as well as other types of clothing.

In a recent interview with Forbes, Eubanks expressed his pride in being the first male tennis athlete to join J.Lindeberg, emphasizing the opportunity to witness the brand's growth.

"It is extremely enticing to be one of the only faces of a particular brand, It allows for you to really see the growth of that brand and feel a sense of pride when you’re watching it grow, which is quite a unique opportunity. Not many players get the chance to be the face of a brand in the beginning and I am really excited about that opportunity,” Eubanks said

