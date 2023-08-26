"Knowing exactly what you need to do to get back to a very high level" - Caroline Wozniacki feeling 'some sort of a calmness' before US Open comeback

Caroline Wozniacki is all set for her return to Grand Slam tennis after a three-and-a-half-year absence from the sport's biggest stage. During a press conference ahead of the 2023 US Open, the Dane talked about the additional perspective that being a mother has given her.

Wozniacki retired from competitive tennis after the 2020 Australian Open, where she lost to Ons Jabeur 5-7, 6-3, 5-7, in the third round. However, she announced that she will be returning to the Tour in June this year and has since competed in the Canadian Open and Western & Southern Open.

During her time away from the court, Caroline Wozniacki had two children, a son and a daughter. Talking about her approach to tennis, she said:

"I feel like there's some sort of a calmness that comes with the perspective of being a mom."

"Having been away from the game for a while that I think you can't really replicate unless you've been through kind of the whole process of starting off really young, working your way through, then obviously coming back and knowing exactly what you need to do to get back to a very, very, very high level."

The former World No. 1 explained that she feels calmer, not only on the court, but in her off-court preparations as well.

"I am obviously older and I feel like I have more of a, I don't know, clear pathway for myself also on the court, fitness, physical, all of that."

"But I also feel like I have a little bit more of a clear mind when it comes to off the court, whether that comes to sponsorship, whether that comes to kids because I don't feel like I'm as stressed anymore," Wozniacki added.

Caroline Wozniacki will play against a qualifier in the first round of the 2023 US Open. She last competed in the New York Major in 2019, when she lost to eventual champion Bianca Andreescu 4-6, 4-6, in the third round.

Caroline Wozniacki won't write off more US Open appearances

Caroline Wozniacki at the 2023 US Open - Previews

During the press conference, Caroline Wozniacki was asked if this will be her last time competing at the US Open. The Dane did not provide a definitive answer, leaving the door open for a return to the New York Major next year.

Previously, the 33-year-old had said that she wanted to appear in New York "one more time", but during her pre-tournament press conference, she clarified that it did not mean that it would necessarily be her last.

"I just meant I can't predict the future. I don't know what's going to happen in a year. But to be here now, 'another time' I guess is a better word, it's great," Wozniacki said.

The Dane didn't want to put a time frame on her second retirement.

"I don't know how long I'm going to play for. I don't know if it's going to be a year, two years, three years. I can't predict the future," she said.

"I also realize that I'm not that young anymore. I'm 33. Obviously, you have Venus still playing. She's older than me. You have older players. At the same time I think what I've learned most is that you can't predict the future," Wozniacki added.