Korea Open 2023 Prize Money Breakdown: How much will the winner and the runner-up get?

The 2023 edition of the Korea Open is almost upon us. The WTA caravan is all set to travel to Seoul next week as tennis fans reach the tail-end of the 2023 season. The overall prize money at the 250-level event will be $259,303.

The women's singles champion will pocket $34,228, while the runner-up will receive $20,226. The losing semifinalists will take home $11,275 each in prize money winnings. The four quarterfinalists, meanwhile, will receive each receive $6,418.

Players who exit the tournament in the first round and the second round will also be sufficiently incentivized, as they will be compensated with $2,804 and $3,922, each, respectively.

The draw size of the 2023 Korea Open in women's singles will be 32. The tournament is scheduled to run from October 9 to 15 at the Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center.

Korea Open 2023 to be headlined by Jessica Pegula and Jelena Ostapenko

Jelena Ostapenko finished as the runner-up in Seoul last year

The WTA 250 event in Seoul promises to provide a lot of entertainment, if the top seeds are anything to go by.

World No. 4 Jessica Pegula and 2022 finalist Jelena Ostapenko spearhead the field at the 2023 Korea Open as the top two seeds. Both players have put together a great season in their own right.

Pegula has compiled a 50-16 win-loss record on the main tour thus far, the highlights of which include clinching a career-second WTA 1000 title in Montreal. Ostapenko, meanwhile, has displayed remarkable consistency this year at the big tournaments, and will be pushing for a top 10 finish in the year-end rankings.

2022 winner Ekaterina Alexandrova and World No. 30 Marie Bouzkova will round out the top four seeds in Seoul. Alexandrova was in great form last year in Seoul, as she dropped just one set en route to the title victory. Bouzkova, on her part, has made a steady climb in the rankings since winning her lone WTA title in Prague last year.

They will be joined by the likes of Sofia Kenin, Alycia Parks, Lesia Tsurenko and Arantxa Rus as the eight seeds at the 2023 Korea Open.

Kenin, in particular, will be eager to cap off a resurgent season on the WTA tour with a good showing at the 250-level event. The World No. 31 has won eight of her last 11 matches, thanks to her final and semifinal runs at the San Diego Open and the Guadalajara Open Akron last month.