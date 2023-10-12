Korea Open 2023 Results Today: Jessica Pegula, Emina Bektas win on big day for Americans, Marie Bouzkova through as well | Day 4

Jessica Pegula and Emina Bektas were among the four players who booked their spots in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Korea Open on what was a very successful Day 4 (October 12) of the WTA 250 tournament as far as American were concerned.

The second-round action saw the American duo claim easy wins over countrywoman Ashlyn Kueger and local favorite Jang Su-jeong.

Fourth seed Marie Bouzkova was the other big winner of the day, moving into the quarterfinals after her opponent Eva Lys was forced to retire from their match.

Kimbelry Birell joined the list of winners with a quick victory of her own.

On that note, let's take a look at the results for Day 4 of the Korea Open:

Jessica Pegula cruises past Ashlyn Kueger

Jssica Pegula is the top seed at this year's Korea Open.

Jessica Pegula came out on top in the all-American battle, outsing talented youngster Ashlyn Krueger in straight sets.

The top seed never found herself in any real trouble, as she secured the break of serve early in both sets to find herself in a commanding position. She was serving well on the day, winning an impressive 80% of her first serve points.

Krueger showed flashes of brilliance but faded away as the match progressed. She went down 6-3, 6-1.

Another American, meanwhile, awaits Pegula in the Korea Open quarterfinals in the form of Claire Liu.

Back Da-yeon fails to repeat heroics

Back Da-yeon, the local wildcard who had made headlines by scoring the biggest scalp—Jelena Ostapenko—in an opening-round thriller, failed to put up a fight against a steadier opponent in Kimberly Birell.

With the Australian not giving away any points for free, Da-yeong found herself at a loss for answers.

She could muster only one game in the 6-0, 601 loss. Birell will take on American Emilia Bektas next.

Marie Bouzkova progress after Eva Lys retires

Marie Bouzkova is the fourth seed at this year's Korea Open.

Fourt seed Marie Bouzkova, meanwhile, was an easy winner over the bg-hitting German Eva Lys, who was forced to retire from their second-round match due to an injury.

The Czech was leading by a set, having taken it 6-1, when her opponent called it quits. She will take on Chinese Yue Yuan for a sport in the Korea Open semifinals next.

Emina Bektas ends home hopes at the Korea Open

Emina Bektas shut the door on any hope of redemption as far as the home fans were concerned by taking out Jang Su-jeong, the last-standing Korean in the singles draw.

The American broke her opponent three times on the day to close out a keenly contested encounter, 6-3, 6-4.

Korea Open 2023: Day 4 Results at a glance

Women's singles

Jessica Pegula def. Ashlyn Krueger 6-3, 6-1

Marie Bouzkova def. Eva Lys 6-1 (ret.)

Emina Bektas def. Jang Su-jeong 6-3, 6-4

Kimberly Birell def. Back Da-yeong 6-0, 6-1