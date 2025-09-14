Korea Open 2025: Women's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown and more

The Korea Open 2025 in Seoul will kick off the Asian swing on the WTA Tour. World No. 2 and six-time Major champion Iga Swiatek is the only top 10 player in action here. She's on the hunt for her third title of the season, having won Wimbledon and Cincinnati Open over the past couple of months.

Ad

Emma Raducanu took a wildcard to compete here, opting out of representing Great Britain in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, which also takes place this week, to do so. Beatriz Haddad Maia is the defending champion, and is gunning to become the first player to mount a successful title defense here.

Barbora Krejcikova, Daria Kasatkina, Clara Tauson and Ekaterina Alexandrova are some of the other big names in the fray. With a reasonably strong draw, here's everything to know about the Korea Open:

Ad

Trending

What is the Korea Open?

The Korea Open is an annual tournament on the WTA Tour. The inaugural edition was held in 2004 as a WTA International event (equivalent to WTA 250 in today's times). It held on to that status until 2019. The tournament wasn't held in 2020 due to the pandemic, and it returned to the tour the following year as a Challenger event.

The tournament was reinstated as a WTA 250 event starting from 2022, and even held a men's tournament side-by-side for the first and only time. It was upgraded to the WTA 500 level this year. The draw currently features a 28-player field in singles and 16 teams in doubles. Maria Sharapova, Venus Williams, Jelena Ostapenko and Jessica Pegula are some of the former champions here.

Ad

Venue

The Korea Open will be held at the Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center in Seoul, South Korea.

Draw and Players

Sofia Kenin is the seventh seed at the Korea Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

The top four seeds have received a first-round bye. Top seed Iga Swiatek and third seed Clara Tauson anchor the top half of the draw. The former will face the winner of the match between Sorana Cirstea and Zhu Lin, while the latter will meet either Eva Lys or Ashlyn Krueger.

Ad

Emma Raducanu also landed in the top half of the draw. She will begin her campaign against Jaqueline Cristian, and could run into Barbora Krejcikova in the second round. A quarterfinal date with Swiatek also looms on the horizon. Sofia Kenin will take on Laura Siegemund in another interesting first-round showdown.

Second seed Ekaterina Alexandrova and fourth seed Daria Kasatkina headline the bottom half of the draw. The former could face Lois Boisson in the second round, while the latter could be up against either a qualifier or Park So-hyun. Diana Shnaider and Beatriz Haddad Maia are also in this part of the draw.

Ad

The full draw can be accessed here.

Schedule

The main draw will begin on Monday, September 15. The first two rounds will last for two days each. The quarterfinals will take place on Friday, September 19, followed by the semifinals and the final on Saturday, September 20, and Sunday, September 21, respectively.

Prize Money and Ranking Points

The total prize money for this year's Korea Open stands at $1,064,510. The singles champion will receive $164,000 along with 500 ranking points. Here's a complete breakdown of the prize money and ranking points:

Ad

Round Ranking Points (Singles) Ranking Points (Doubles) Prize Money (Singles) Prize Money (Doubles) Champion 500

500

$164,000 $54,300 Runner-up 325

325

$101,000 $33,000 Semifinalist 195

195

$59,010 $19,160 Quarterfinalist 108

108

$27,940 $9,840 Second Round (Round of 16)/First Round (Doubles) 60 1

$15,170 $6,000 First Round (Round of 32)

1 - $10,190

-

Ad

Korea Open 2025: Where to Watch

Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to keep up with the action at the Korea Open:

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for four years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More