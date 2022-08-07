"Kyrgios is Kyrgios; he can do whatever he wants when he has a good day" - Yoshihito Nishioka on Nick Kyrgios ahead of Citi Open final

Yoshihito Nishioka is aware of the magic Nick Kyrgios can conjure on his day ahead of the pair's Citi Open final on Sunday.

Both players have had similar campaigns, dropping just one set in five matches en route to the title match. While Nishioka toppled top seed Andrey Rublev in the semifinals for the loss of just seven games, Kyrgios was taken to a tie-break by Mikael Ymer but also emerged triumphant in straight sets.

Citi Open @CitiOpen



stuns top seed Andrey Rublev 6-3, 6-4 to book a date in the biggest final of his career tomorrow against 2019 champion Nick Kyrgios



#CitiOpen Yoshi will go for the title! @yoshihitotennis stuns top seed Andrey Rublev 6-3, 6-4 to book a date in the biggest final of his career tomorrow against 2019 champion Nick Kyrgios Yoshi will go for the title! 🙌@yoshihitotennis stuns top seed Andrey Rublev 6-3, 6-4 to book a date in the biggest final of his career tomorrow against 2019 champion Nick Kyrgios 🔥🎾#CitiOpen https://t.co/MLEUrxcllo

Nishioka will have his task cut out in his first ATP 500 final against the 2019 winner, who'll also contest for the doubles title with Jack Sock on Sunday. The Japanese admitted as much in his post-match press conference.

"Kyrgios is Kyrgios," Nishioka said. "He can do whatever he wants, he has good day. Also, I think we both have the mentality, too much emotional sometimes, but for sure, he had a great week here, singles and doubles. For sure, he has so much confidence. I never beat him."

Nishioka knows that if Kyrgios has a field day on serve, he could be rendered helpless.

"You know, if he making 80% first service, I can't do anything," he said. "So sometimes like going to sometimes happen, but like sometimes not. If I have chances, if I get it, maybe I have chance to win. If I don't, maybe I lose. So we'll see how it's going, and then just enjoy the day tomorrow."

Kyrgios has dropped only one set in three previous meetings with Nishioka. In the pair's last meeting three years ago, Kyrgios beat the Japanese in the Round of 16 en route to the Citi Open title.

Nick Kyrgios' run to Citi Open final

Nick Kyrgios at the Citi Open - Day 8

Nick Kyrgios has been on a roll in the last few weeks. After making a surprise run to his first Major final at Wimbledon - a loss to Novak Djokovic - the Australian has made the title match in his next stop at the Citi Open.

The 2019 winner had comfortable outings in the first two rounds before the big-serving Reilly Opelka took him to a tie-break in the Round of 16. However, there was a sterner test in the quarterfinals - where Kyrgios had to save five match points before beating Frances Tiafoe.

The Australian then saw off Ymer in the semis to make his second final of the year, where he'll seek his first singles title since his Citi Open win three years ago.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far