Tennis journalist Jon Wertheim has landed in hot water with fans after his recent preview for the 2024 Australian Open women's singles, where some of his remarks were found to be incorrect and even outdated.

Writing for Sports Illustrated, Wertheim, who also often joins Tennis Channel as a commentator, named former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu as one of the dark horses for the tournament. However, Andreescu had already withdrawn from the Melbourne Major citing a lack of physical fitness.

Wertheim had also picked Storm Hunter and Elise Mertens to win the women's doubles, even though Hunter is partnering with Katerina Siniakova and Mertens is joining up with Hsieh Su-wei at this year's Australian Open.

His preview of former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka also left fans annoyed, with some stating that it felt patronizing.

"Not only 34, but has a 7-year-old son. Good for her for soldiering on. Never mind that it was a decade ago, she has won this event twice," Wertheim wrote about Azarenka.

Fans took to social media to point out his various errors, remarking that they were appalled by the lack of research in the article coming from such a renowned article.

"The lack of research in writing this is appalling. Bianca isn’t even playing," one fan tweeted.

"Quit writing about tennis, specially women's tennis," another fan said.

Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu confident about 2024 season despite Australian Open withdrawal

Despite having to withdraw from the 2024 Australian Open because of her persistent back injury, Bianca Andreescu emphasized recently that she is very confident about this season and will try to get back as soon as possible.

The Canadian is targeting a comeback before the Paris Olympics, noting with optimism that her injury recovery was getting better with every passing day.

"Right now, I’m still dealing with my back injury. It is getting better every single day. I’m doing everything I can to get there as fast as possible, but sadly these things take some time.”

“We’re very close but right now I am still dealing with my back injury. It is getting better every single day and I am doing everything I can to get there as fast as possible but these things take time. I’m feeling very confident for 2024,” Andreescu said in a press conference in Montreal at the end of 2023.

Eighteenth seed Victoria Azarenka, meanwhile, will open her Melbourne campaign against Camila Giorgi.