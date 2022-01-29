Danielle Collins' journey to Australian Open final was inspired by pop icon Lady Gaga

Danielle Collins' journey from the public courts in Florida to the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne is nothing short of inspirational. Having been introduced to tennis by her father as a child, she went on to become a two-time NCAA champion at the University of Virginia before her breakthrough on the professional tour.

Her path to the top has been littered with obstacles though. The 28-year-old battled rheumatoid arthritis and endometriosis along the way but never gave up. Collins found the courage to fight, even when the odds were stacked against her, from the numerous strong women she looked up to.

In an interview with the WTA in 2019, she revealed how much of a role singer-cum-actress Lady Gaga played in her rise. Gaga's precious advice on following one's dreams woke up the fighter in Collins when she was at a low point in her life.

"When I was in college I was a very theatrical person," Collins recalled. "I almost majored in theater. Lady Gaga is a huge inspiration. I was going through a really hard breakup and I remember her saying, 'Some women choose to follow men, and some women choose to follow their dreams. If you're wondering which way to go, remember that your career will never wake up and tell you that it doesn't love you anymore.' That had such an impact on me and how I choose to dedicate myself fully in pursuit of my dream."

A Grammy and Academy Award winner, Gaga hasn't limited herself to just the world of arts. She wears many hats, the most important of which is that of a philanthropist. From spreading awareness about the risks of HIV/AIDS to giving women the voice to open up on sexual assault and donating to numerous charity projects, the 35-year-old has been a beacon of hope for many.

Collins believes Gaga has been a "true monumental figure for women all around the world."

"Just look at all of the philanthropic things that she's done specifically for women. Like opening discussion and giving voices to women on painful subjects like rape and sexual assault," the American said. "She's really putting us on the pedestal we deserve, but most importantly inspiring women to be more comfortable in confronting these important topics in ways that maybe we were afraid to do so before.

"Her fearlessness has helped women to become more brave and to use our voice," she added. "She doesn't care what men think and the repercussions. She throws everything out there and she's been so honest about her personal struggles as a woman. She really puts her heart and soul on the line. She has been a true monumental figure for women all around the world."

"The leaders that we have in Billie Jean King and the Williams sisters empower women every day" - Danielle Collins

Serena Williams (L) & Danielle Collins embrace after their third-round match at 2021 French Open

Danielle Collins, who is set to break into the top 10 and become the No. 1 American following her run to the Australian Open, also spoke about how she didn't have to look far for inspiration after choosing tennis as a career.

The Women's Tennis Association has had path-breaking leaders in Billie Jean King, and Venus and Serena Williams, who revolutionized the game and fought for equality.

Citing their names, Collins explained how much they have empowered women around the world.

"Going to college was crucial for me and my development and I learned so much both on and off the court and in the classroom," she said. "I'm incredibly lucky that I don't have to look far for inspiration now. I really believe that the people that work for the WTA, the leaders that we have in Billie Jean King and The Williams Sisters, empower women every day to stand up for ourselves, believe in our dreams, and never back down."

Edited by Arvind Sriram