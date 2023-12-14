Nick Kyrgios has called Boris Becker and Alexander Zverev's credibility into question in a heated rant triggered by Becker's criticism of his remarks.

In a recent interview with The Athletic, Kyrgios discussed how tennis had evolved over the years, specifically pointing out the increase in the speed of serving. He expressed his belief that past legends like Becker would struggle to compete in today's fast-paced game.

"The game was so slow back then. I’ve watched Boris Becker and I’m not saying they weren’t good in their time, but to say that they would be just as good now, it’s absurd," he said.

The Australian also stated that Novak Djokovic's exceptional skills as a returner would lead him to "destroy" Pete Sampras in the modern game. Boris Becker launched a scathing criticism of Nick Kyrgios' comments on social media.

Becker challenged the 28-year-old's credibility by highlighting his lack of a Grand Slam singles title, as a player or coach. The six-time Major champion also lambasted the Australian for attempting to compare players across different generations.

"Nick makes a lot of noise about tennis lately!?! Why does he speak about a sport he apparently hates …fact-check Nick has never won a major championship as a player or coach( yes doubles 1) so where is any credibility coming from?" Becker posted on X.

"Trying to compare generations… Laver v Federer , Borg v Nadal , Sampras v Djokovic!?! I am not even gonna mention McEnroe,Conners ,Lendl Agassi , Courier, Edberg, Wilander ,Kuerten, Bruguera , Rafter , Hewitt and many more …speak to your @OnlyFans about many things but tennis," he added.

Kyrgios hit back at the former World No. 1 by attacking his credibility in turn, citing Becker's imprisonment in the United Kingdom for illegally hiding assets in his bankruptcy claim.

"Hahahaha this bloke speaking about credibility…… last I checked you were the one hiding assets no?" Nick Kyrgios responded.

The Aussie also defended his own credibility by highlighting his victories over the 'Big 4,' Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.

"Also I mean I’ve beaten, Federer, Nadal, Djokovic, Murray so I feel like I have a little credibility…. But it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see that Novak would wipe the floor against you in your prime? Like it’s not an attack. It’s just facts," Nick Kyrgios commented.

Nick Kyrgios then pointed out that if Becker's own standards were applied, his compatriot Alexander Zverev would lack also credibility since he hadn't even won a Grand Slam title in doubles, let alone in singles.

"Basically 99% of the tennis tour doesn’t have credibility then? Potato. What about your boy Zverev? No credibilty? He hasn’t even won a doubles grandslam?" he commented further.

Nick Kyrgios continues his rant against Boris Becker: "It's definitely an ego thing"

Nick Kyrgios continued his rant against Boris Becker on social media, sarcastically thanking the German for inadvertently promoting his newly launched OnlyFans account.

"And I appreciate the @OnlFans shoutout!!!! Got the Boris Becker speaking about the brand!!!! Always knew you kept up with my business collaborations," Nick Kyrgios posted on X (formerly Twitter).

In a separate post, Kyrgios took another dig at Becker by stating that in the future, the Aussie wouldn't boast about being able to challenge the new generation of players, suggesting that the six-time Grand Slam champion's criticism simply stemmed from his "ego."

"One thing is for sure I’m not gonna be sitting here in 20-30 years time, claiming that I could compete and compare to the new kids on the block. It’s definitely an ego thing….," he posted.

