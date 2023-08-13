"Last stop before US Open"- Coco Gauff arrives in Cincinnati ahead of Western & Southern Open

Coco Gauff has arrived in Cincinnati, Ohio, for her next competition, the 2023 Western and Southern Open.

Gauff just finished her campaign at the Canadian Open, where she lost to Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals, and is now back in America to play her last tournament before the US Open commences.

Coco Gauff took to social media to announce her arrival in Cincinnati. The 19-year-old has been having a successful US Open series and will be hoping to continue that in Cincinnati and then New York.

"Last stop before US Open," Gauff wrote in an Instagram Story.

Gauff on Instagram

Coco Gauff is seeded No. 7 at this year's Western and Southern Open and has received a bye in the first round. She will face either Egyptian Mayar Sherif or a qualifier in the second round. While one more tournament will precede the US Open, the WTA 250 Tennis in the Land in Cleveland, Gauff will not be participating in it.

This isn't the first time the American will compete at the Western and Southern Open. Last year, she was seeded No. 11 and played Marie Bouzkova in the first round. However, she was forced to retire midway at 5-7, 0-1.

Coco Gauff won her biggest title at the 2023 Citi Open

Coco Gauff at the Citi Open

Coco Gauff has been playing some great tennis in 2023, claiming two titles, including the biggest of her career at the WTA 500 Citi Open in Washington in August. Gauff, seeded No. 3, received a bye in the first round and bettered fellow American Hailey Baptiste in the second round, No. 6 seed Belinda Bencic in the quarterfinal, and No. 8 seed and defending champion Liudmila Samsonova in the semifinal.

Gauff didn't drop a single set in Washington as she trounced No. 4 seed Maria Sakkari in the final, 6-2, 6-3. This was Gauff's fourth career title after winning the 2023 Auckland Open in January, the 2021 Parma Open, and the 2019 Linz Open. All three tournaments were 250-level events.

Gauff last played at the Canadian Open in Montreal, where she was seeded 6. She bettered Katie Boulter in the second round, 6-2, 6-2, after a bye in the first round. The World No. 7 then defeated reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova, seeded No. 9, in the third round, 6-3, 6-0. However, her run was stopped by Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals, 6-2, 5-7, 7-5. Pegula has reached the final, where she will face either Elena Rybakina or Liudmila Samsonova.