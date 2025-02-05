"Last thing I want to do is mess anything up" - Madison Keys' husband Bjorn gets honest about first real dive into coaching his wife

Madison Keys' husband-cum-coach, Bjorn Fratangelo, admitted to being meticulous about incurring a similar issue that he faced back in 2023. The 31-year-old remembered the initial moments of joining her team at Charleston in 2023, after which he couldn't back the WTA star because of an injury.

Keys began dating Fratangelo in 2017. They took their partnership to the next level when Fratangelo joined her team in 2023, the same year they got engaged. That season, Keys gained momentum by winning the Eastbourne International. However, due to an injury, Fratangelo couldn't travel with her to Wimbledon. Despite this, Keys reached the quarterfinals but lost to Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets.

Madison Keys' husband shared his fear of reliving the terrible phase of not being able to support her wife amid rising momentum. Speaking on Andy Roddick's Served Podcast, the American discussed how he felt that priorities have taken a notable drift after clinching her debut Grand Slam title.

"I could help her because it's hard right like she has three weeks before she's leaving again you're changing surfaces you're going to grass. 'I'm like the last thing I want to do is mess anything up, I've also never co coached anyone in my life well and it's someone who's established it's not as if you're working with a junior and suggesting things to someone who's 300 in the world, right. I mean she's been in the final of slams," he said.

The fitness trainer also shared about a regular feeling of anxiety that takes up Madison Keys' mind before every crucial tournament.

"I could sense that when like she would go into events, you know, just from sharing hotel rooms at slams or the Masters and stuff like that like she would get a lot of anxiety once the tournaments start rolling, and I felt like why because you're gonna make the third round and you're going to kill these girls up into a certain point anyways. Like why are you so stressed like I get the first round," he added.

After the commendable victory over defending champion Aryna Sabalenka, Keys secured the 7th spot in the WTA rankings. At 29 years of age, she became the fourth oldest WTA star to lift her debut grand slam trophy.

Madison Keys sheds light on husband's discomfort while coaching her

Madison Keys at the 2025 Australian Open Women's Champion Media Opportunity - Source: Getty

Madison Keys unveiled that her husband was 'uncomfortable' in his role as a mentor. After the commendable win over defending champion Sabalenka at the Australian Open final, she dropped a hilarious take on Bjorn Fratangelo's coaching stint, explaining the initial difficulties he faced while mentoring her.

"He kind of begrudgingly did it. It was funny because the first week he was so uncomfortable. He’s like, ‘I don’t like telling you what to do.' It didn’t take that long, but it took a little bit of just getting comfortable with it," she said, in an exclusive interview with People.

The WTA star is now looking forward to the upcoming events. With Fratangelo determined to allow no interference, amid the breakthrough season, it still remains to be seen if the couple will dominate on the court together.

