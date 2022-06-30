"Last year was a completely different story, now I'm feeling at home playing on grass" - Stefanos Tsitsipas after his Wimbledon 2R win over Jordan Thompson

Stefanos Tsitsipas cruised past Jordan Thompson in his Wimbledon second-round encounter on Thursday. The fourth seed beat the Australian 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 to book his place in the third round.

The Greek looked in fine form on Court 1, dictating play from the baseline. He quickly took control of the match with great footwork on grass and excellent net-play along with his potent forehand. After breezing through his first two sets, Tsitsipas showed patience in the third set and got the decisive break in the 12th game to seal the victory.

He struck 29 winners and got broken only once while breaking Thompson seven times during the two-hour and three-minute clash.

Tsitsipas, who has only reached the third round at Wimbledon once before, came through the contest unscathed and was happy with his performance.

“I have to say it was a great match today and I’m really happy. I got the crowd involved and had them by my side,” Stefanos Tsitsipas said.

With the win, Tsitsipas now has an 8-2 record on grass this season, after winning just eight tour-level matches on the surface before this grasscourt season The 23-year-old acknowledged the change in his fortunes on the surface and attributed it to the hard work he has put in to rectify that.

“It has been challenging [to play on this surface]. Last year was a completely different story than it is this year. My movement was not great and I was not that involved behind the ball last year. So it's great to see that evolution happened within a year,” Tsitsipas said.

“I'm feeling at home playing on grass. I feel like it really suits my game perfectly. I'm happy when I see myself playing at that level of tennis like today and as long as everything works I'm happy to keep putting in the commitment and see where that leads me,” he added.

Stefanos Tsitsipas takes on Nick Kyrgios in the third round

Day Four: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Following his second-round win, Stefanos Tsitsipas set up a blockbuster clash with Nick Kyrgios on Saturday. The Australian has a 3-1 lead over Tsitsipas in their head-to-head encounters. Their most recent contest was in Halle earlier this month, where Kyrgios came from behind to win 5-7, 6-2, 6-4.

Tsitsipas’ best performance at Wimbledon came in 2018 when he reached the fourth round. If the 23-year-old is to match that performance, he’ll have to get past the mercurial Kyrgios next.

“I feel like there isn’t a single person here that doesn't know Nick [Kyrgios]. We've played each other many times, we've had great matches against one another in many tour-level competitions. I have respect for the way he's able to utilize his talents and the way he really fights when he really wants to. So it's going to be challenging on grass for sure. He's just a big opponent on this surface,” Stefanos Tsitsipas said.

