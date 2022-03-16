"Last year was the toughest I ever had and I was doubting that I would be again in the QF of a big tournament" - Simona Halep after reaching last 8 in Indian Wells

Simona Halep has admitted that she doubted whether she would reach the quarterfinals of a big tournament again after having the "toughest" year of her career in 2021. The Romanian also spoke of the "great memories" she has of winning the Indian Wells title in 2015.

The 30-year-old defeated compatriot Sorana Cirstea 6-1, 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 event. The World No. 26 will face Croatia's Petra Martic, who she holds a 3-0 record against, in the last eight.

The two-time Grand Slam champion had not reached the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam or WTA 1000 tournament since the 2021 Australian Open. She was forced to miss the French Open and Wimbledon last year due to a calf injury suffered at the Italian Open.

Speaking to Tennis Channel, Halep reflected on her recent results and her difficult 2021 campaign.

"I was pretty constant with the results and with everything I had to do for tennis - it was a purity and is still a purity for me," said the Romanian. "I work hard - every week, every day - and I am just motivated. I think this helps to stay there every week and play your best tennis."

"Last year was the toughest year that I ever had and I was doubting myself that I would be again in the quarterfinals of a big tournament," she continued. "But here I am and this gives me confidence, gives me joy that I have just to look forward and to believe that I am still good to be in this position in a tournament."

I have great memories of winning my biggest tournament at the time in Indian Wells in 2015: Simona Halep

Simona Halep with the champions' trophy after winning Indian Wells in 2015

Simona Halep also discussed why she enjoys playing in Indian Wells and touched on her triumph in the Californian desert in 2015.

"I love to be here, I have great memories winning my biggest tournament [at the time] back in 2015 here," Halep said. "So yeah, it gives me confidence. The conditions are good for me, I feel. The ball is flying a little bit, I have a little extra power and the court is not that fast. So, I think I manage very well the game during the matches and I have confidence. So, when you have confidence, I think you play your best tennis."

The 30-year-old came from a set down to beat Jelena Jankovic in the final at Indian Wells in 2015. It was the Romanian's first title at the WTA 1000 (then Premier Mandatory) level and the biggest tournament victory of her career at the time.

