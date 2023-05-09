Carlos Alcaraz met Lionel Messi on the red carpet at the Laureus World Sports Awards, where they were both nominated for their stellar accomplishments in 2022.

Alcaraz was nominated for the Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year award for his impressive achievements during the 2022 season. After starting the season outside of the ATP top 30, the Spaniard ended the year as the youngest World No. 1 in history, having won his first Grand Slam title at the US Open. He also won two Masters 1000 titles in Miami and Madrid in addition to two ATP 500 titles in Rio and Barcelona over the course of the year.

The World No. 2 beat out fellow tennis player Elena Rybakina, the Moroccan men's football team, figure skater Nathan Chen, golfer Scottie Scheffler, and track and field athlete Tobi Amusan to win the award.

Messi, meanwhile, claimed the 2023 Laureus Sportsman of the Year award for leading his country to the 2022 FIFA World Cup title. He won out against four-time Laureus Award winner Rafael Nadal, teammate Kylian Mbappe, NBA star Steph Curry, F1 driver Max Verstappen and pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis.

Carlos Alcaraz and Lionel Messi crossed paths on the red carpet before heading into the award ceremony. Dressed for the occasion in classic black tuxedos, the pair exchanged pleasantries.

The pair looked to be all smiles while engaging in a conversation on the red carpet.

Alcaraz also snapped a group selfie featuring Messi alongside all the winners at the 2023 Laureus World Sports Awards.

Carlos Alcaraz set to compete at the Italian Open for the first time in his career

Carlos Alcaraz won the 2023 Madrid Open

Carlos Alcaraz was forced to pull out from the 2022 Italian Open to give his foot time to heal after sustaining an ankle injury en route to his title win at the Madrid Open.

Following his successful title defense at the 2023 Madrid Open, the World No. 2 stated that he was looking forward to making his maiden appearance at the Rome Masters.

"I have never played in Rome, so it's gonna be my first time playing Rome. I really want to play there. I missed last year. So this is a tournament that I looking for since I was kid," he said in his post-match press conference.

Following a bye in the first round, Alcaraz will take on the winner of the match between Francesco Passaro and Albert Ramos-Vinolas to begin his campaign for his third Masters 1000 title of the season.

