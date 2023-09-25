Laver Cup 2023 prize money: How much did each player from Team World and Team Europe earn

Laver Cup 2023 came to an end, with Team World successfully defending their title after beating Team Europe.

The winning team was dominant throughout the first two days of the tournament and each of the six players in their squad were involved in wins. Tommy Paul was the only player in the squad to not win a singles match as he was beaten 7-6(6), 6-2 by Casper Ruud, which eventually turned out to be Team Europe's only points of the tournament.

Team World led 10-2 heading into the final day, where Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe were up against Hubert Hurkacz and Andrey Rublev. The American pair won 7-6(4), 7-6(5) to seal 13 points for the team captained by John McEnroe, thus securing the Laver Cup.

Since no further matches needed to be played, an exhibition doubles match featuring Team World alternates Christopher Eubanks and Milos Raonic, and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Arthur Fils was played. The American-Canadian pair won it 6-3, 3-6 [10-8].

The total prize pool for Laver Cup 2023 is $2,250,000, and players from both teams will be paid. The players from the winning team, i.e. Team World, will each be paid $250,000 along with a participation fee that is based on the players' rankings. They include Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Tommy Paul, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Ben Shelton, and Francisco Cerundolo.

Team Europe's squad for the tournament comprised of Andrey Rublev, Casper Ruud, Hubert Hurkacz, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Gael Monfils, and Arthur Fils, and each of them will receive a prize money of $125,000 apart from the participation fees.

Team Europe still lead Team World in Laver Cup titles

Team Europe's captain Bjorn Borg with Andrey Rublev and Casper Ruud

Team World may have won the last two editions of the Laver Cup but Team Europe are still ahead of them in the tournament, with four titles to their name.

The team, captained by Bjorn Borg, won the inaugural edition of the event in 2017 by beating Team World 15-9. Roger Federer sealed the win for them with a 4-6, 7-6(6) [11-9] win over Nick Kyrgios in the decisive final match. They successfully defended their title in 2018 by defeating the team captained by John McEnroe 13-8, thanks to wins from Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev on the final day.

Team Europe won their third successive title at the Laver Cup in 2019. They were trailing 7-11 on the final day before Federer and Zverev beat John Isner and Milos Raonic respectively to secure a 13-11 win over Team World.

Team Europe won their fourth consecutive title in 2021 by thrashing Team World 14-1.