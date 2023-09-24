Laver Cup 2023 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | Day 3

The star-studded 2023 Laver Cup will come to a conclusion on Sunday (September 24) after three days of exhilarating competition.

Team World comes into the final leg with a massive 10-2 lead over Team Europe, who have only managed one win — courtesy of World No. 9 Casper Ruud — over the course of the opening two days.

Top players including Ruud and Andrey Rublev will spearhead the campaign for Team Europe on the final day — with both players set to take to the court in the singles contest against the formidable-looking Team World.

Ruud will face Taylor Fritz, who delivered a big win for his side on Day 2 by ousting Rublev. The Russian, meanwhile, will look to avenge his loss when he steps out against Frances Tiafoe.

The American has been in top form since the beginning of the tournament, ousting Hubert Hurkacz in a tight two-set encounter on Day 2. Tiafoe, playing alongside Tommy Paul, also helped his side secure a win in the doubles match over Arthur Fils and Andrey Rublev on Day 1.

In the final singles rubber of Day 3, Hurkacz is slated to take on Felix Auger-Aliassime. He will also be partnering Rublev to open the day's play against Tiafoe and Shelton in a doubles encounter.

The first team to reach 13 points will be crowned the Laver Cup champions and the Team World, who currently sit at 10, only need three points to do so. With each win on Day 3 awarding three points, a win in any of the four matches would seal the win for the side.

Team World had lifted the Laver Cup crown for the first time in last year's edition, defeating Team Europe 13-8. The latter side had dominated the tournament until that point, with four titles to their name.

Order of Play - Day 3

Day session (starts at 12 pm local time)

Andrey Rublev/Hubert Hurkacz vs Frances Tiafoe/Ben Shelton

Followed by: Casper Ruud vs Taylor Fritz

Followed by: Andrey Rublev vs Frances Tiafoe

Followed by: Hubert Hurkacz vs Felix Auger-Aliassime

Felix Auger-Aliassime and Ben Shelton will also be in action on Day 3 of the Laver Cup.

Where to watch Laver Cup 2023

Viewers from the following regions can catch all the action live on the following channels and sites:

USA: Tennis Channel

Europe (Excluding France): Eurosport

India: Sony

Canada: TVA Sports

Australia: Stan Sport

New Zealand: Sky NZ

France: beIN Sports

Japan: WOWOW

China: iQIYI

Argentina: ESPN International

Caribbean: ESPN International