Laver Cup 2023 ticket prices: Lowest offering at CA $105.00, highest price fixed at CA $185.50

The prices for tickets to Laver Cup 2023 have been released, with the lowest price set at CA $105.00 and the highest price set at CA $185.50.

The Laver Cup will return to Vancouver in 2023, with the renowned sporting city set to host the team tournament at the Rogers Arena from September 22-24, 2023. The Laver Cup will be hosted by the World team, which includes Canada, for the first time outside of the United States.

The three-day event will pit six of the best players from Team Europe, led by tennis legend Bjorn Borg, against six of the best players from Team World, led by another tennis great, John McEnroe.

Tickets for the tournament were recently made available online. Tickets for the first and second sessions, which will take place on September 22, are priced at CA $105.00 and CA $142.25 for one person, respectively.

Meanwhile, tickets for the third and fourth sessions, which will be held on September 23, cost CA $185.50 and CA $142.25 for one person, respectively and the tickets for the fifth (the final session), which will take place on September 24, cost CA $185.50.

Nick Kyrgios, Taylor Fritz, and Stefanos Tsitsipas will be in action at the Laver Cup 2023 alongside others

Nick Kyrgios will compete for Team World alongside Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Americans Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe. Meanwhile, Team Europe has confirmed the participation of Holger Rune, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Andrey Rublev.

Kyrgios, who is recovering from knee surgery, said he is looking forward to representing Team World at the tournament. He said that he hopes to add some positive vibes while not disrupting the spirit too much.

"Kid from Canberra representing the world," Kyrgios said. "Can’t wait to join the team and assisting in any way possible. Let’s go, this journey has been crazy. The fact that Team World finally got one on the board is amazing."

"I’ve been a part of the team four times and we came up short after being close so many times," Kyrgios added. "The fact that now we know we can do it is a special thing. Hopefully, I can just add to that team, not change the spirit up too much, just add some positive vibes and see if we can get it done again."

Holger Rune, who will make his Laver Cup debut, stated that he is honored to be a member of Team Europe. He said:

"I’m so honoured to be part of Team Europe in Vancouver this year. I’ve watched Laver Cup over the past few years and love the event. The competition is so intense and getting to really know the personalities of your rivals so unique."

