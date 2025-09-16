Laver Cup 2025: Complete line-up for San Francisco edition ft. Carlos Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz, Holger Rune, Alex De Minaur

The Laver Cup is back for its eighth edition this year at San Francisco’s Chase Centre in the USA. Team Europe will battle it out against Team World at the indoor hard court event from September 19–21.

The Laver Cup will present singles and doubles matches across three days, with teammates coaching from the bench and captains choosing the line-up. All matches will be best of three sets, and the first team to reach 13 points will win.

Team Europe are the defending champions this year. They will be captained by Yannick Noah in San Francisco.

Team World, meanwhile, have won the Laver Cup twice in the last three years. They will be marshalled by tennis legend Andre Agassi this time around.

Without further ado, let's look at the squads for the upcoming event:

Team Europe - Laver Cup 2025

Alcaraz at the Laver Cup 2024 Berlin - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Captain - Yannick Noah

Vice Captain - Tim Henman

Carlos Alcaraz

Alexander Zverev

Holger Rune

Casper Ruud

Flavio Cobolli

Jakub Menšík

Alternate: Tomas Machac

Team World - Laver Cup 2025

Fritz in action at the Laver Cup - Source: Getty

Captain - Andre Agassi

Vice Captain - Pat Rafter

Taylor Fritz

Alex de Minaur

Francisco Cerúndolo

Alex Michelsen

Reilly Opelka

Joao Fonseca

Alternate - Jenson Brooksby

Team World replaced Tommy Paul, Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe for the Laver Cup 2025

Andre Agassi will lead Team World at the Laver Cup - Source: Getty

Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton were a part of Team World at the Laver Cup last year. However, they will miss out on the event this time around.

While Tiafoe is speculated to have a back injury, Shelton has been sidelined due to a shoulder problem on tour. The latter also retired from his fourth-round clash at the US Open due to the same.

Team captain Andre Agassi spoke about missing Tiafoe's energy in San Francisco, but was pleased to welcome Alex De Minaur on board.

"We will miss Frances’ energy and game in San Francisco. However, we couldn’t be more thrilled to add one of the best and most in-form players in the world to our team. I’ve admired the way Alex plays and competes from afar and now look forward to having a front row seat to watching him perform," Andre Agassi said

”De Minaur also shared his thoughts on joining Team World at the Laver Cup this year.

“It’s an honor to join Captain Agassi and Team World in San Francisco next week.”

Tommy Paul, meanwhile, was also forced to miss out due to a hip injury. He was replaced by big-serving Reilly Opelka this year.

