Laver Cup 2025 prize money breakdown: How much did Taylor Fritz-led champions Team World and runners-up Carlos Alcaraz and Team Europe earn?

The Laver Cup 2025 wrapped up on Sunday, September 21, on a thrilling note. It all came down to the final match of the day, with the fate of each team resting in the hands of Taylor Fritz and Alexander Zverev. A win for the former would result in Team World's triumph, while the latter's victory would've led to another deciding rubber.

Fritz got the job done for his team, beating Zverev 6-3, 7-6 (4) and helping Team World beat defending champions Team Europe by a margin of 15-9. The Laver Cup offered prize money of $1.5 million this year, with each member of the winning squad earning $250,000.

Along with Fritz, Alex de Minaur, Francisco Cerundolo, Alex Michelsen, Reilly Opelka, and Joao Fonseca were part of Team World and will receive the aforementioned amount. The members of Team Europe, Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz, Casper Ruud, Jakub Mensik, and Flavio Cobolli, will receive nothing in terms of prize money.

While the initial editions of the Laver Cup offered the losing team half of what the winners made, they got rid of that practice to make the event more competitive. However, no player walks away completely empty-handed. All players, including members of the losing team, get something in terms of appearance fees, which isn't tied to prize money.

The appearance fee is based on a player's ranking after the French Open. Alcaraz was the highest-ranked player to contest the Laver Cup this year, thus earning the most in terms of appearance fees. The exact amount for each player isn't disclosed.

Team World was off to a slow start after losing three of the four matches on the first day. However, they staged a remarkable turnaround, winning all four matches on the second day. This impressive comeback set the stage for their triumph on the closing day of the tournament.

Laver Cup 2025 marks Team World's third title from the past four editions

Team Europe toyed with Team World for the first four editions of the Laver Cup, keeping the winner's trophy to themselves starting from the debut edition in 2017. When the Europeans dished out a 14-1 beatdown to win their fourth consecutive title in 2021, it appeared as if this rivalry would remain one-sided for years to come.

However, Team World recovered from the previous year's thrashing to win their maiden title in 2022. Unfortunately, that was the one edition that the Europeans wanted to win at any cost since it marked Roger Federer's farewell tournament. Team World defended their title the following year, winning by a wide margin of 13-2.

Team Europe was back in the winner's circle in 2024, and now Team World has had the last laugh once again. With World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz leading the Europeans, they were the massive favorites to retain their title. However, Team World proved their mettle on this occasion to win the tournament for the third time.

