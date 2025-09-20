  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Laver Cup 2025
  • Laver Cup 2025 Schedule Day 2: Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz & others in action - TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details

Laver Cup 2025 Schedule Day 2: Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz & others in action - TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details

By Aman Mohamed
Modified Sep 20, 2025 10:29 GMT
Taylor Fritz and Alexander Zverev at the Laver Cup 2025 - Image Source: Getty
Taylor Fritz and Alexander Zverev at the Laver Cup 2025 - Image Source: Getty

The 2025 Laver Cup is hosting some of the biggest names in men's tennis this year. Day One of the popular event lived up to expectations in San Francisco.

Ad

Casper Ruud and Jakub Mensik gave Team Europe the perfect start at the Laver Cup. Both players won their singles round and earned a point each for their team.

Team World’s only success on Day One came through Joao Fonseca, who downed Flavio Cobolli 6-4, 6-3. He became the youngest player to win a match at the Laver Cup.

With Team Europe leading 3-1, the stage is set for an action-packed Day Two. Here’s what’s coming up:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Laver Cup 2025 schedule: Day Two

Fritz at the Laver Cup 2025 - Day 1 - Source: Getty
Fritz at the Laver Cup 2025 - Day 1 - Source: Getty

Ad

Saturday, 20 September 2025

Day Session – 1:00 PM

Match 5 – Singles

Alexander Zverev (Team Europe) vs Alex de Minaur (Team World)

Followed by - Match 6 – Singles

Holger Rune (Team Europe) vs Francisco Cerúndolo (Team World)

Night Session – 7:00 PM

Match 7 – Singles

Carlos Alcaraz (Team Europe) vs Taylor Fritz (Team World)

Followed by - Match 8 – Doubles

Casper Ruud / Holger Rune (Team Europe) vs Alex de Minaur / Alex Michelsen (Team World)

Tournament Details:

Venue: Chase Centre, San Francisco

Ad

Points System: Each match on Day 2 is worth 2 points

Team Captains: Yannick Noah (Europe) | Andre Agassi (World)

Laver Cup 2025: Where to watch and streaming details

Day One doubles round at the Laver Cup 2025 - Source: Getty
Day One doubles round at the Laver Cup 2025 - Source: Getty

Viewers from the following countries can watch the Laver Cup on the following channels and sites:

Ad

United States – Tennis Channel

United Kingdom – Eurosport

Canada – TSN

Australia – Stan Sport

India – Sony

Afghanistan – Sony

Albania – Eurosport

Algeria – beIN Sports MENA

Angola – SuperSport

Argentina – ESPN International

Austria – Eurosport

Bangladesh – Sony

Belgium – Eurosport

Brazil – ESPN International

Chile – ESPN International

China – iQIYI

Colombia – ESPN International

Croatia – Eurosport

Czech Republic – Eurosport

Denmark – Eurosport

Egypt – beIN Sports MENA

Finland – Eurosport

France – Eurosport

Germany – Eurosport

Greece – Eurosport

Hong Kong – beIN Sports South East Asia

Hungary – Eurosport

Ad

Indonesia – beIN Sports South East Asia

Italy – Eurosport

Japan – WOWOW

Kazakhstan – Eurosport

Kenya – SuperSport

Malaysia – beIN Sports South East Asia

Morocco – beIN Sports MENA

New Zealand – Sky NZ

Nigeria – SuperSport

Pakistan – Sony

Philippines – beIN Sports South East Asia

Poland – Eurosport

Qatar – beIN Sports MENA

Russia – Eurosport

Saudi Arabia – beIN Sports MENA

South Korea – CJ Media Korea

Spain – Eurosport

Sri Lanka – Sony

Switzerland – Eurosport

Thailand – beIN Sports South East Asia

Turkey – beIN Sports MENA

Ad

United Arab Emirates – beIN Sports MENA

Ukraine – Eurosport

Uruguay – ESPN International

Vietnam – K+

Click here to know more.

Laver Cup 2025: Match Timings

Alcaraz and Mensik at the Laver Cup 2025 - Day 1 - Source: Getty
Alcaraz and Mensik at the Laver Cup 2025 - Day 1 - Source: Getty

The first match on Day Two will begin at 1 p.m. local time. The Chase Centre in San Francisco will also hold the night session at 7:00 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day One of the tournament are as follows:

CountryStart timeStart time - Evening Session
USA, CanadaSeptember 20, 2025, 1:00 p.m. ETSeptember 20, 2025, 7:00 p.m. ET
UKSeptember 20, 2025, 6:00 p.m. BSTSeptember 21, 2025, 12:00 a.m. BST
IndiaSeptember 20, 2025, 10:30 p.m. ISTSeptember 21, 2025, 4:30 a.m. IST
About the author
Aman Mohamed

Aman Mohamed

Twitter icon

Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aman Mohamed
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications