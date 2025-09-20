Laver Cup 2025 Schedule Day 2: Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz & others in action - TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details

The 2025 Laver Cup is hosting some of the biggest names in men's tennis this year. Day One of the popular event lived up to expectations in San Francisco.
Casper Ruud and Jakub Mensik gave Team Europe the perfect start at the Laver Cup. Both players won their singles round and earned a point each for their team.
Team World’s only success on Day One came through Joao Fonseca, who downed Flavio Cobolli 6-4, 6-3. He became the youngest player to win a match at the Laver Cup.
With Team Europe leading 3-1, the stage is set for an action-packed Day Two. Here’s what’s coming up:
Laver Cup 2025 schedule: Day Two
Saturday, 20 September 2025
Day Session – 1:00 PM
Match 5 – Singles
Alexander Zverev (Team Europe) vs Alex de Minaur (Team World)
Followed by - Match 6 – Singles
Holger Rune (Team Europe) vs Francisco Cerúndolo (Team World)
Night Session – 7:00 PM
Match 7 – Singles
Carlos Alcaraz (Team Europe) vs Taylor Fritz (Team World)
Followed by - Match 8 – Doubles
Casper Ruud / Holger Rune (Team Europe) vs Alex de Minaur / Alex Michelsen (Team World)
Tournament Details:
Venue: Chase Centre, San Francisco
Points System: Each match on Day 2 is worth 2 points
Team Captains: Yannick Noah (Europe) | Andre Agassi (World)
Laver Cup 2025: Where to watch and streaming details
Viewers from the following countries can watch the Laver Cup on the following channels and sites:
United States – Tennis Channel
United Kingdom – Eurosport
Canada – TSN
Australia – Stan Sport
India – Sony
Afghanistan – Sony
Albania – Eurosport
Algeria – beIN Sports MENA
Angola – SuperSport
Argentina – ESPN International
Austria – Eurosport
Bangladesh – Sony
Belgium – Eurosport
Brazil – ESPN International
Chile – ESPN International
China – iQIYI
Colombia – ESPN International
Croatia – Eurosport
Czech Republic – Eurosport
Denmark – Eurosport
Egypt – beIN Sports MENA
Finland – Eurosport
France – Eurosport
Germany – Eurosport
Greece – Eurosport
Hong Kong – beIN Sports South East Asia
Hungary – Eurosport
Indonesia – beIN Sports South East Asia
Italy – Eurosport
Japan – WOWOW
Kazakhstan – Eurosport
Kenya – SuperSport
Malaysia – beIN Sports South East Asia
Morocco – beIN Sports MENA
New Zealand – Sky NZ
Nigeria – SuperSport
Pakistan – Sony
Philippines – beIN Sports South East Asia
Poland – Eurosport
Qatar – beIN Sports MENA
Russia – Eurosport
Saudi Arabia – beIN Sports MENA
South Korea – CJ Media Korea
Spain – Eurosport
Sri Lanka – Sony
Switzerland – Eurosport
Thailand – beIN Sports South East Asia
Turkey – beIN Sports MENA
United Arab Emirates – beIN Sports MENA
Ukraine – Eurosport
Uruguay – ESPN International
Vietnam – K+
Laver Cup 2025: Match Timings
The first match on Day Two will begin at 1 p.m. local time. The Chase Centre in San Francisco will also hold the night session at 7:00 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day One of the tournament are as follows: