Despite the emergence of many young and physically strong players in the last few years, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have proved that they are still the toughest to beat at the Grand Slams, having won 13 of the last 16 Majors.

While it is difficult to pick a favorite between the two legends when it comes to best-of-five sets, tennis commentator and reporter Nick McCarvel believes Djokovic is the clear favorite at the Grand Slams next year.

McCarvel feels that the nine-time Australian Open champion will be an overwhelming favorite against any player on tour over five sets in 2023, including Nadal. The Serb has won his last eight five-setters and has a 37-10 overall win-loss record in best-of-five-set matches.

"I think Djokovic still stands alone at the top of the mountain when it comes to best-of-5," stated McCarvel on a recent episode of 'Courtside: The US Open Podcast.'

Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz, Andrey Rublev and others have risen to the top and are constantly challenging Nadal and Djokovic. McCarvel admitted that the spotlight will be on the younger players who have been winning many ATP titles and that they are strong challengers for Grand Slam titles.

However, he feels they will come short against Djokovic. Barring the French Open, where Nadal is still the 'player to beat', the Serb is a favorite over five-set battles, according to the American.

He called the 35-year-old a "physical beast" who will be extremely difficult to beat at the four Majors.

"Maybe over five sets I have a tough time with that analysis (of young players closing in on Djokovic), other than at the French (Open), where Rafa has been so supreme," McCarvel expressed.

"Now it is about the Rublevs, the Felixs, and even though Alcaraz is the youngest no. 1 at year-end in ATP history, how is he now going to back-up ascending the rankings mountain?, McCarvel said.

"But for me, at the Slams, Djokovic has made himself into this physical beast that has been able to mentally, physically, and within that moment in the matches, he has been the 'guy to beat' over five sets for sure," he continued.

Nick McCarvel highlights main concern for Rafael Nadal in his bid to challenge Novak Djokovic and extend Grand Slam record in 2023

Nick McCarvel feels the seven-time Wimbledon champion is certainly 'the man to beat' next season as his biggest rival Rafael Nadal faces the challenge of maintaining his fitness after multiple injury issues this year.

Nadal started the 2022 season after a six-month layoff due to a foot injury, which resurfaced during the claycourt season. He also suffered a rib injury at the Indian Wells, while an abdominal tear affected his Wimbledon and US Open campaigns.

"In 2023, I think it's going to be very interesting to see how Rafa manages his body. He managed his body through an injured knee at the beginning of the year, the rib situation, the oblique, the abdomen," McCarvel said.

The Spaniard had a poor ATP Finals campaign as he was eliminated in the group stage. However, McCarvel feels ending the season with a win over Casper Ruud in his final group-stage match in Turin will help his confidence going forward.

"I think it's important Rafa got a win over Casper Ruud to end his season, rather than going 0-3 in Torino, which I thought was big," the American added.

