Dominic Theim's former coach Gunter Bresnik faced criticism from several tennis fans for comparing Carlos Alcaraz to the Big 3 and believing the latter to be better when they were at their peaks.
In an interview with kleinezeitung.at, Bresnik was asked if Rafael Nadal would pose a threat to the World No. 1 when he returns to the game. He agreed and opined that the reigning US Open and Wimbledon champion's level wasn't as high as the Big 3 when they were in their prime.
The Tennis Letter shared a snippet of the interview on Twitter and quoted Gunter Bresnik.
"Gunter Bresnik, Thiem’s former coach, says Carlos Alcaraz’ level isn’t as high as Federer, Nadal, Djokovic, Murray: “I'm still convinced that Roger, Rafa, Novak & maybe Murray played better at their best than Alcaraz is doing today,” shared The Tennis Letter.
Tennis fans took to Twitter to express their displeasure at the Spaniard constantly being compared to Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray.
One fan pointed out that the 20-year-old was just getting started and should not be subjected to undue comparisons to the former champions.
"He is just a kid and will only get better... The comparisons are just exhausting at this point. Leave the kid be," a fan tweeted.
Another fan questioned the former coach's authority on the matter and wrote:
"You have no brain cells making this statement @carlosalcaraz will keep proving y’all bozos wrong."
Here are a few more reactions:
Carlos Alcaraz continues winning streak but Spain suffers Hopman Cup 2023 exit
After his momentous victory over Novak Djokovic in the 2023 Wimbledon final, Carlos Alcaraz stepped onto the clay courts at the 2023 Hopman Cup for team Spain.
The two-time Grand Slam champion opened his campaign against Belgium's David Goffin. Alcaraz lost the first set after a shaky start, as his opponent broke his serve twice. However, he fought back and won the second set, taking the match into a decider set. Battling with a seasoned player like Goffin, Alcaraz finally closed the match in his favor 4-6, 6-4, (10-8).
Earlier, Belgium's Elise Mertens downed Spain's Rebeka Masarova 7-6(3), 2-6, (10-5) before the Spanish duo lost their mixed-doubles match to Mertens and Goffin. Masarova replaced Paula Badosa after the latter's withdrawal due to injury.
Against Croatia, the results were pretty similar for Spain, with Masarova losing her singles match to Donna Vekic and Alcaraz defeating Borna Coric. The Croatian pair won the mixed-doubles clash and eliminated Spain.
With two successive wins after his Wimbledon triumph, Alcaraz has now registered an impressive 47-4 win-loss record in the season.