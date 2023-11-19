Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs has congratulated the Australian men's cricket team on winning the 2023 ICC World Cup, which they achieved on Sunday (November 19) with a thumping six-wicket win over hosts India.

Having reached the summit clash with a closely fought win over South Africa in the semifinals, Australia won the toss and skipper Pat Cummins chose to field. India, propelled by decent knocks by captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul, ended their innings with a below-par score of 240 in their 50 overs.

Despite losing three quick wickets, the Aussie pair of Marnus Labuschagne and opener Travis Head ensured their team did not face any trouble for the rest of the contest with sublime knocks.

While Labuschagne remained unbeated at the end of the night with 58 runs from 110 balls, it was Head who did the bulk of the damage. He took his team to within two runs of victory before getting out at 137, a century that came at a strike rate of 114.17 in just 120 balls.

Taking to social media, Stubbs was ecstatic about her countrymen's accomplishment, especially with "legend" Travis Head's knock.

"Aussie Aussie Aussie !!!! World Cup champions! @cricketworldcup Travis Head legend!!!!!" Stubbs tweeted.

The victory on Sunday marked Cricket Australia's sixth men's World Cup title, and their second in three editions following their triumph at home in 2015.

“I think Australia is probably as sexist as any country in the world" - Former Serena Williams coach Rennae Stubbs on the lack of coaching opportunities for women in her home country

Rennae Stubbs at the WTA 50th Anniversary Gala

Speaking in an interview with Courier Mail earlier this year, Rennae Stubbs had lamented the lack of coaching opportunities for women in Australia, one that stretched across sports, including tennis and football.

Stubbs opined that her home nation was "as sexist as any country in the world," adding that women would cop more criticism than men for the same decision-making were they managing at the top echelons of their respective fields.

“I think Australia is probably as sexist as any country in the world, so doubtful,” Stubbs said. “You’ve got to not only have the audacity, but you’ve got to have the thick skin to be able to deal with all the crap that comes your way. Could you imagine coaching an AFL team and the absolute vitriol that would come your way as a coach as a woman? It would just be outrageous.

"You would have to have courage to do it. You can talk to women in the codes in Australia that are CEOs or managers or there is a couple that have been given absolute hellfire for the decision-making they have made and if it was a man, they wouldn’t cop anywhere near the amount of crap that they do," she added.