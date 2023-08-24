"Legendary stuff; going to miss you" - Coco Gauff, Denis Shapovalov, Reilly Opelka & others react to John Isner's retirement news

Coco Gauff, Denis Shapovalov, Reilly Opelka, and the tennis world bid farewell to one of its most iconic players, John Isner. The American announced his retirement from the sport on Wednesday, August 23.

Isner, who holds the record for the most aces in ATP history, will play his last tournament at the 2023 US Open, where he hopes to end his career on a high note.

John Isner has been a mainstay on the Tour since 2007. The 38-year-old rose to fame in 2010, when he played the longest match in tennis history against Nicolas Mahut at Wimbledon, lasting over 11 hours and ending with a 70-68 score in the fifth set.

Isner clinched 16 singles titles in his career, including his biggest one at the 2018 Miami Open, where he defeated Alexander Zverev to claim his first and only Masters 1000 title. The American also reached the semifinals of Wimbledon in 2018, losing to Kevin Anderson in another marathon match that lasted over six hours.

On Wednesday, August 23, World No. 158 announced on Instagram that he was retiring from tennis. He said that the decision was difficult, but that he felt it was time to move on.

"There comes a time in every athletes' career that they have to decide to hang it up, for me, that time is now. I didn't come at this decision lightly, but I feel it is the right way to go," John Isner wrote.

Isner admitted that there were some matches he wished he could have played differently, but asserted that he had no regrets about his career.

"When I left the University of Georgia in 2007, there was no way I could have imagined playing 17 years on the ATP Tour. Of course, there are countless matches I wish I could have back, but I am proud of what I was able to accomplish. The journey was nothing short of incredible," he added.

John Isner’s retirement announcement was met with an outpouring of support and admiration from his fellow players. They took to social media to congratulate him on his amazing career and wish him all the best for his future.

Coco Gauff, who is also from Isner’s home state of Georgia, wrote:

"Amazing career !! wishing you all the best."

Coco Gauff on Instagram

Canadian tennis star Shapovalov congratulated him on a great career, writing:

"Congrats on a great career man!"

Denis Shapovalov on Instagram

Argentinian tennis player Diego Schwartzman wrote:

"My twinnnn! I will going to miss u."

Diego Schwartzman on Instagram

American tennis player Reilly Opelka reacted to the news with a GOAT and a robot emoji.

Reilly Opelka on Instagram

Bob Bryan also commented on Isner's post and wrote:

"Legendary stuff, big man!"

Bob Bryan on Instagram

John Isner's best performance at the US Open came in 2011 and 2018

John Isner in the 2021 US Open

John Isner will be ending a 16-year career that saw him reach two quarterfinals at his home slam.

However, Isner never managed to go beyond the last eight at the US Open, where he made his debut in 2007. The American's best results came in 2011 and 2018, when he reached the quarterfinals but lost to Andy Murray and Juan Martin del Potro, respectively.

In 2011, Isner faced the fourth seed, Murray, in a hard-fought match that lasted three hours and 24 minutes. The Brit eventually prevailed in four sets, 7-5, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(2).

In 2018, John Isner met the third seed del Potro in another grueling encounter that lasted three hours and 31 minutes. Isner won the first set in a tie-break, but the Argentine rallied to win the next three sets, 6-7(5), 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-2.