"Lessons that life and death show us cannot be explained, only felt" - Taro Daniel mourns over mother's death in a heartfelt letter

Grieving his mother's death, Japanese player Taro Daniel, in a social media post, stated that he was grateful to be by her side during her last days. His mother, Yasue Daniel, passed away on October 31.

On Wednesday, Daniel shared a few photos of his family along with a heartfelt letter in which he recalled his family's hardships and his mother's value in guiding them over the years. He said that his mother had wanted everyone in the family by her side in his final days and that he felt blessed to make her wish come true.

"Me, my sister and my dad were incredibly fortunate to have been by her side the whole time during these last days. She waited for us to be all together for one last time," he wrote.

Taro stated that his mother was a strong and dignified person, and that facing several hardships over the years has ensured that his family is in a better place now.

"The lessons that life and death show us cannot be explained and are only to be felt. Those that knew her closely would know the fight, dignity and joy she showed throughout her life," he said.

"No family or person is perfect and we certainly had our challenges. Despite that, I believe that facing them head on made us even stronger and a more loving family," he added.

Taro Daniel calls the end to his 2022 season

Taro Daniel in action at the 2022 French Open.

Taro Daniel was recently in action at the Swiss Indoors in Basel, where he lost to Laslo Dere in the qualifying rounds. Before that, he took part in the Napoli Cup, where he went down fighting against World No. 15 Matteo Berrettini in the quarterfinals.

Taking to social media this week, the 29-year-old stated that his 2022 season has come to an end and added that he would be taking a vacation before the new season starts. He also said that he was content with his performances this year.

"I'm going to finish the 2022 season. I think I was able to reach my highest level so far," Taro wrote.

The World No. 94 also made it clear that he hopes to do even better next year.

"I'm going to work on next year while believing that I can still increase the level. Thank you for all your support this year! I'll let you know when I know next year's schedule," he stated.

