"Let ATP know this Andy Murray!" – Diego Schwartzman, Boris Becker and other players support Brit's demand for Masters 1000 series in South America

Andy Murray's call for a Masters 1000 tournament in South America has gathered traction in the tennis fraternity with the likes of Diego Schwartzman and Boris Becker endorsing the Brit's views.

As per the ATP's latest calendar, countries in South America collectively host a total of six tournaments, namely the Cordoba Open, Argentina Open, Rio Open, Los Cabos Open, Mexican Open, and Chile Open. Notably, none of the events are a part of the Masters 1000 series.

In a calendar year, the ATP organizes nine Masters level events in several different cities, including Indian Wells, Miami, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin (Monte-Carlo Masters), Madrid, Rome, Montreal/Toronto (Canadian Open), Cincinnati, Shanghai, and Paris.

Murray recently asked the ATP to hold a Masters 1000 championship in any of the South American countries. He vouched for the event's success arguing that support from the fans has been consistent and 'incredible'.

"Unpopular opinion; South America should have its own dedicated swing on the tennis tour with its own masters series. The way the fans support the tournaments there is incredible. Amazing atmospheres and is clearly part of their sporting culture. Vamos @atptour," Murray wrote.

Argentinian tennis star Diego Schwartzman immediately rallied behind the Brit:

"Let @atptour know this Andy! Every year they put us less support. Not just because of how the fans support the tournaments. Also how many players we have and we had on the top as u know. We deserve more than this from atp. Thanks for your words," Schwartzman wrote.

Boris Becker, too, followed suit, affirming Murray's opinion is not an unpopular one.

"Why unpopular?!? You’re absolutely right about your opinion Andy! Tennis should go to countries/continents where tennis is booming."

Andy Murray's mother and former coach Judy, John Isner, Federico Coria, and Javier Frana were among the other notables to approve of the three-time Grand Slam champion's bid.

Andy Murray: "I continue because I love the game"

Andy Murray is a two-time Wimbledon champion.

Andy Murray's best days are seemingly behind him. Once the World No. 1, he currently sits on the bottom edge of the Top 50 in the ATP rankings.

In the 2024 season itself, Murray has managed only one win out of the six matches he has played so far. He began the year with a first-round loss to eventual Brisbane International champion Grigor Dimitrov.

Furthermore, Murray met a similar fate at the Australian Open, Open Sud de France (Montpellier), and Open 13 (Marseille). At the Qatar Open in Doha, he eventually opened his account this season by defeating France's Alexandre Muller 6-1, 7-6(5). However, he lost in the very next match to Jakub Mensik.

Despite the gloom, Murray denies quitting tennis for one simple reason, that is his love for the sport.

"The easiest thing for me would have been to leave my career. But I continue because I love the game, I love training. At the moment, without a doubt, it is not easy to compete," Andy Murray said in an interview earlier this month. (as per ESPN via L'Equipe)