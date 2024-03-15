"Let this be a reminder I'm not giving up" - Nick Kyrgios picks himself up amidst injury struggles, promises to keep moving in the 'right direction'

Nick Kyrgios has recently stated that he is persevering through injury setbacks and is committed to continuing on the path towards improvement in the 'right direction.'

Kyrgios has been away from the tennis circuit for quite some time now. He had a successful 2022 season where he won the doubles Australian Open title, made it to the Wimbledon final, and reached the quarterfinals of the US Open.

However, Kyrgios faced a setback after sustaining a small tear in the lateral meniscus of his left knee following his campaign at Wimbledon. This injury required arthroscopic surgery at the start of the 2023 season, causing him to miss out on several tournaments.

The former World No. 13 made his return to the court at the 2023 Stuttgart Open but suffered a disappointing 5-7, 3-6 defeat in the first round to Wu Yibing. He was scheduled to compete at the Halle Open but had to withdraw due to a persistent knee injury.

Although initially set to participate in the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, the Australian withdrew the night before the tournament's commencement, citing a wrist injury. Since then, Kyrgios has been absent from the tennis scene.

In a recent social media post, the Aussie shared a photo of himself reflecting on the challenges he has faced over the past two years. Despite these struggles, he stated that he is feeling positive and optimistic all while expressing his determination not to give up.

"When I look at this photo, it reminds me of the struggle that I’ve been going through lately, 2 surgeries over the past year and a half after being so close to a Grand slam. Let this be a reminder that I’m not giving up, I’m taking this process day by day and it’s allowed me to take full advantage of other amazing things in my life, opportunities I would never of known if I hadn’t gotten injured," Nick Kyrgios captioned his Instagram post.

Kyrgios stated that despite being absent from the tennis court, his injuries have opened up new opportunities for him and allowed him to explore other aspects of his life that he may not have discovered otherwise.

"If you feel like you are struggling or feeling as if you don’t know what’s next, just take the next step you see and make sure it’s in the right direction 🙏🏽 reach out at anytime because I assure you we all feel like this sometimes!" the 28-year-old added.

Nick Kyrgios reached the final at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships

Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios with their trophies at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships

The Wimbledon Championships saw one of Nick Kyrgios' best performances to date. He started strong by defeating wild card Paul Jubb in the first round in five sets and followed it up with a victory over Filip Krajinovic in the second. He continued his winning streak by defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas and Brandon Nakashima in the third and fourth rounds, respectively.

In the quarterfinals, Kyrgios secured a win against Chile's Cristian Garín and advanced to the semifinals, where he received a walkover after Rafael Nadal withdrew from the match due to an abdominal tear.

Despite his strong run, Kyrgios faced a tough challenge in the final against defending champion Novak Djokovic who defeated him 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(3) and claimed his seventh Wimbledon Championships title and his 21st Grand Slam singles title overall.