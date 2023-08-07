"Let's not complicate it" - Petra Kvitova on whether she'll take up husband Jiri Vanek's surname on Tour after marriage

Petra Kvitova tied the knot with her long-time partner and coach Jiri Vanek at a private ceremony on July 22 this year. The newlyweds kept the wedding a low-key affair, with media portals being informed only after the ceremony.

Kvitova, who is enjoying a successful season in 2023 so far, will return to action in Canada this week. And, for some, it begs the question - whether she'll continue to play under her own surname or take up her husband's.

Speaking about the same during a recent interview with Czech portal Radiožurnál, Petra Kvitova cleared the air, saying that she does not intend to change anything, including her surname post-marriage.

"Let's not complicate it," Kvitova said.

Shifting her focus to the actual wedding, the two-time Wimbledon champion said that there's always a slight window of rest after the grasscourt Slam so they decided to have the ceremony then.

Kvitova also spoke about her honeymoon plans, saying while both she and Vanek are busy spending time with their families at the moment, they would probably take out some at the end of the season.

"After Wimbledon there is a window for a week's holiday, so we fit it in there," Petra Kvitova said. "Then only in the winter after the season, but probably no one really wants to get married."

"I was at Disneyland with my niece and nephew, Jirka went to the water with the children, so we split up," she continued. "Nothing will change for us, but maybe we will go on a honeymoon at the end of the year."

"The stuffy and hot weather is probably the worst" - Petra Kvitova looks ahead at US Open swing

Petra Kvitova at the 2022 Western & Southern Open.

Petra Kvitova will return to action at the 2023 Canadian Open, where she will face the winner of the first-round encounter between Bianca Andreescu and a qualifier.

Looking ahead, the Czech said while she has gotten used to the distance and playing far away from home, the hot and humid weather still bothers her.

"It's really mostly about the weather," Petra Kvitova said. "The body gets used to the distance and the associated time difference in a few days, but the stuffy and hot weather is probably the worst part."

Kvitova, who reached the final of the Western and Southern Open last year, said she was somewhat surprised by the result as "stuffiness" in the weather really triggered her asthma. The Czech was beaten in the summit by Caroline Garcia.

"I'm actually surprised that even though it's so humid in Cincinnati," she continued. "I play pretty well there. The combination of dampness and stuffiness is not very good for my asthma. I use an inhaler every day and when I feel really bad I have another one."