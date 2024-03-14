"Let's continue" - Holger Rune urges Caroline Wozniacki to keep winning as Danish duo achieves impressive milestone at Indian Wells

Holger Rune has sent a message to Caroline Wozniacki after the Danish duo achieved a significant milestone during the ongoing tournament in Indian Wells.

Rune beat 12th seed Taylor Fritz 2-6, 7-6(2), 6-3 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells Masters. Wozniacki, meanwhile, won her Round-of-16 encounter against Germany's Angelique Kerber 6-4, 6-2 in the WTA 1000 in the Californian desert.

This marks the first time that Danish players have simultaneously made the quarterfinals of the same ATP Masters/WTA 1000 event since the latter format was introduced in 2009. Rune took note of the milestone and tagged Wozniacki to urge her to keep the run going.

The World No. 7 on the ATP Tour wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Let’s continue @CaroWozniacki 🤩"

Expand Tweet

Wozniacki, 33, is enjoying her best run in any competition since returning from retirement in August 2023. She won the Indian Wells Open in 2011 and reached the final two years later, losing to Maria Sharapova in straight sets.

The former World No. 1, who has 30 singles titles to her name, will next face the current World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals. Rune, on the other hand, is set to go up against fourth seed Daniil Medvedev in his last-eight encounter.

Holger Rune sends message to Taylor Fritz after Indian Wells 4R win

Holger Rune serving to Taylor Fritz at the BNP Paribas Open 2024

Holger Rune appreciated his battle with Taylor Fritz in the fourth round of the Indian Wells Masters after the American lost in a thrilling three-setter.

This was the second time the two met on tour, with Fritz winning their previous match in the same round at the Miami Masters last year. The two had an incredibly close encounter this time around, with just one breakpoint conversion proving enough for the Dane.

The former World No. 4 managed half of Fritz's eight aces, hit just one more winner than his opponent's 27, and had a lower percentage of points won on the second serve than the American (61%-62%).

Fritz also had just two more unforced errors than Rune's 12 and got 57% of his first serves in as compared to the latter's 56%. After the highly competitive encounter which lasted two hours and 18 minutes, Rune took to X and wrote:

"Happy to be through to the quarterfinals tonight @BNPPARIBASOPEN 🤩 Always great battles with you @Taylor_Fritz97 in matches and practice. We keep improving ✔️"

Expand Tweet

Rune's next match is against Daniil Medvedev, who was last year's finalist in Indian Wells and beat the Dane in their last encounter in the final of the 2023 Italian Open.