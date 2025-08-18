"Let's fight": Jasmine Paolini issues word of caution to Iga Swiatek ahead of Cincinnati Open final

Jasmine Paolini has alerted Iga Swiatek as the Italian gears up for the third WTA 1000 final of her career. She will meet the Pole in the final of the Cincinnati Open on Monday, August 18, after securing a dominant 6-3, 6-7, 6-3 victory over Russian Veronika Kudermetova in the semifinals.

Paolini's most recent meeting with Swiatek at the Bad Homburg Open semifinals didn't go in her favor, as she faced a crushing 6-1, 6-3 loss. The duo has faced each other five times in their pro careers, but the result has been the same in all previous cases, across all surfaces.

However, after a gritty clash in the semifinals in Ohio, the 2025 Italian Open champion was full of spirit as she issued a strong message towards Swiatek during the on-court interview. Eyeing her first win against the Pole on Monday, Jasmine Paolini said:

"It'll be really tough against her! Yes, she is an amazing player and it's always hard playing against her as she defends very well and serves good as well, so it will be difficult but you know I'm trying to do my best, we are in the final I like the conditions here so let's fight and hopefully it is going to be a good match. I think everybody here would agree with me."

Iga Swiatek, on the other hand, prevailed over Elena Rybakina 7-5, 6-3 to book a spot in the Cincinnati final for the first time in her career, after falling short in the semifinals in the previous two years.

Jasmine Paolini and Iga Swiatek share a friendly relationship off the court

Jasmine Paolini spoke up on her relationship with Iga Swiatek off the court, citing how they wish each other good luck for their professional successes. In the press conference before their 2024 French Open final, the Italian acknowledged that they don't let professional competitions pose a barrier in their life off the court.

"when I see her [Swiatek], I say congratulations for the titles she has won. So, the same she does. She congratulated me for Dubai. She wishes me good luck after matches when we meet in the locker room. So, yeah, I try to speak Polish but you know, it's not easy for me, but yeah, we have our relationship," Paolini said.

The duo had a bonding moment last year in Abu Dhabi, where they went to play in the World Tennis League exhibition match.

