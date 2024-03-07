"Let's not forget the desire for rematch Simona Halep has now" - Chris Evert pegs Romanian to return to top 10 post-doping ban comeback

Simona Halep’s doping suspension was reduced to nine months after a successful appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sports, paving the way for her immediate return to the sport.

The Romanian hasn't competed since 2022. However, according to former World No. 1 Chris Evert, that shouldn't pose a problem for her.

Speaking with the Romanian news portal iam Sport, Evert mentioned that Halep has the skills required to get back to the top of women's tennis. She added that not being able to play the sport for over a year would only fuel Simona Halep’s desire to return.

"Simona can certainly return to the top of the world women's tennis," Chris Evert said. "The break period was long, it's true, but she has an extremely strong character."

"And let's not forget the desire for rematch she has now. That could make the difference," she added.

Evert, however, maintained that the two-time Major champion had shown “resilience” and “patience” throughout her ordeal and that whether she wanted to continue playing was ultimately a decision Halep had to make for herself.

"Her team has controlled her supplements, training, management, publicity, etc," Chris Evert said. "She has shown resilience and patience throughout this ordeal. She is free...to play or not to play. Now that is her choice and hers alone!"

"I never doubted Simona Halep's innocence for a second" - Chris Evert

Simona Halep last played at the 2022 US Open.

Chris Evert also looked back at the entire saga of Simona Halep testing positive for roxadustat, her ban and subsequent battle to prove her innocence, saying she did not doubt her for even a second.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion said that Halep, being a person with a great work ethic and extremely disciplined, did not come across as someone who would cheat.

"I know her and I think I'm good with people. I'm very happy for her," Chris Evert said in the same interview. "Simona is a person with a work ethic, extremely disciplined and principled when it comes to training and tennis. I never doubted her innocence for a second."

Meanwhile, Simona Halep has reportedly received an invitation to play at the upcoming Miami Open from tournament director James Blake. The 32-year-old was last seen in action at the 2022 US Open, where she suffered a first-round exit at the hands of Ukrainian tennis star Daria Snigur.