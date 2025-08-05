"Let's get it" - Coco Gauff's mother Candi sends encouraging message to son Codey as he embarks on latest baseball pursuit

Tennis star Coco Gauff is not the only one with athletic prowess in the family. Her brother, Codey, who is in the middle of making his dreams come true in baseball, was featured on social media, and their mother, Candi Gauff, gave props to her son.
On Monday, Candi reposted an Instagram post from Elite Squad Baseball Academy, featuring Codey poised and locked in at the plate. She added a motivating caption to the story:
"@codeygauff Let’s get it!"
Throughout the summer, Candi has constantly provided her followers with updates on Codey's young age baseball career. She previously shared updates on his performances in the showcase events.
Codey has committed to play college baseball for the University of Missouri beginning in 2026. At the 2025 Perfect Game National Showcase, he tied for the best pop time among SEC catchers at 1.84 seconds.
Coco Gauff speaks highly of her brothers, Codey and Cameron
Coco Gauff has spoken highly about her two brothers, Codey and Cameron. While the world might judge her with every win or loss, her brothers have always shown their unwavering support. During an interview with Vogue in April 2024, Coco said.
"My brothers Codey and Cameron are definitely my biggest support, and they always root for me. And humble me. When I do well, they’re still going to make fun of me. And when I do bad, they’re still going to make fun of me.
“Sometimes, when you’re competing, you feel like you’re putting your whole life into whatever match you’re playing and that the odds are life or death, that’s what’s on the line. But obviously, it’s not. Having people like them around makes you feel that pressure less.”
The interview was not the only time Coco had sung praises of her brothers. After winning the French Open earlier this summer, she credited her brothers for the success.
"The support that I have is amazing. My brothers are the reason why I do it," Coco said. "Codey always reminds me of the belief and having that cockiness. Cameron always reminds me to just be joyful in the things I do. I truly learn a lot from everyone around me."
On the tennis front, Coco Gauff is still alive in the doubles competition of the Canadian Open. Her pairing with McCartney Kessler has advanced to the finals of the event. Meanwhile, in the singles fixture, she suffered an exit in the Round of 16 after a straight-sets defeat against Victoria Mboko.