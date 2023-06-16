Nick Kyrgios has had many doubles partners throughout his career, and he might be turning to one of them to play doubles at the 2023 US Open. Kyrgios, a former doubles Grand Slam champion, recently received an offer from American tennis star Jack Sock to partner up at the 2023 US Open.

Sock made the offer on Twitter, asking Kyrgios if he was interested. To which the Australian replied enthusiastically.

"@NickKyrgios wanna run some doubles at the us open? Sock asked.

"Yeah……….. let’s give them a show," Kyrgios answered.

Nick Kyrgios and Jack Sock first partnered at the 2016 Canadian Open. They have since played nine tournaments together, including two Laver Cups (in 2018 and 2019). They last competed at the 2022 Washington Open and won the tournament.

Their impressive run in DC featured triumphs over more established and experienced doubles pairs like Jean-Julien Rojer and Marcelo Arevalo, Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Nicholas Mahut, and Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek.

However, Kyrgios may opt to link up with fellow Aussie Thanasi Kokkinakis, with whom he won the 2022 Australian Open, at the 2023 US Open.

Sock, meanwhile, has lifted three men's doubles Grand Slam titles in his career. He triumphed at the 2014 Wimbledon Championships with Canada's Vasek Pospisil and claimed the Wimbledon Championships and the US Open in 2018 with fellow American Mike Bryan.

Sock also has an Olympic gold medal in the mixed doubles category, winning it at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics with Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

Nick Kyrgios' comeback to tennis ends in defeat at Stuttgart Open

Nick Kyrgios at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships

Nick Kyrgios did not play a match on the ATP Tour in 2023 before his first-round appearance at the Stuttgart Open on June 13. The Australian pulled out of his home Grand Slam tournament earlier this year after undergoing surgery to repair a small tear in his lateral meniscus.

Before Stuttgart, Kyrgios' last match on the ATP Tour came at the 2022 Tokyo Open, where he withdrew from his quarterfinal match due to soreness in his left knee.

The seven-month injury layoff in 2023 had an evident impact on Kyrgios' form, as he was outplayed by China's Yibing Wu in the first round, 7-5, 6-3. After his defeat, the 28-year-old took to Twitter to ask fans to be patient with him as he attempts to regain his best form.

"Be patient with me my fans please…. It’s a process to get back to where I was. I know it’s hard for you to see me perform like today, but I need more time and hopefully can get back to where I was," he wrote.

Kyrgios needs to find his form quickly if he hopes to perform well at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, where he made his maiden Grand Slam singles finals appearance last year (l. Novak Djokovic).

