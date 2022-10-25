"Let's go baby"- Nick Kyrgios excited to take part in first edition of World Tennis League

Controversial Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios has expressed his excitement at playing in the inaugural edition of the World Tennis League.

The tournament's official Twitter account shared their delight at Kyrgios playing in the tournament, writing:

"He has won 7 ATP Tour singles titles, has reached the Wimbledon finals this year, and is one of the most widely talked about tennis players of our times. We are so happy and eager to see Nick Kyrgios thrive in the team atmosphere at the Coca-Cola Arena, in Dubai. @nickkyrgios"

The 27-year-old wasted no time in replying.

"LETS GOOOOO BABY," he wrote.

The 2022 World Tennis League in Dubai will feature some of the top ATP and WTA players in the world, from December 19 to December 24. The brand-new tournament will take place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai and will feature 16 elite athletes.

The 16 players will be divided into four teams, each with four players (two men and two women). The teams' names will be The Falcons, The Hawks, The Kites, and The Eagles, and they already have their own logos.

Nick Kyrgios, who reached the Wimbledon final this year, will take to the court alongside players like Novak Djokovic, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Grigor Dimitrov, Gael Monfils, and doubles specialist Rohan Bopanna.

On the women's side, there will be a ton of players with Grand Slam experience. Iga Swiatek, the current World No. 1 and a three-time Grand Slam winner, tops the list. Elena Rybakina, the winner of this year's Wimbledon, and Bianca Andreescu, the 2019 US Open champion, will also take part.

"He's the one I am most compared to these days, and he can do some really good things in tennis"- John McEnroe on Nick Kyrgios

2020 Australian Open - Day 2

In a recent interview with Sunrise, tennis great John McEnroe spoke about Nick Kyrgios. The American asserted that the Australian can do something "really good" in tennis if he remains dedicated to the sport for the next couple of years.

"He (Nick Kyrgios) is the guy that I'm most compared to, and he's the guy that, right now, if he is committed for the next couple of years, could do some really good things in tennis," McEnroe said.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion further added that he wants to "nurture" Kyrgios much like one of his own children.

"I do it more as someone who sees him as someone who's really good for the game and want to, in a way, nurture him like one of my own kids, in a way," McEnroe said.

went one-on-one with tennis great John McEnroe who revealed what he thinks about Aussie star Nick Kyrgios.

The tennis legend's documentary 'McEnroe' is available for digital download from Wednesday. "I see him as someone who is really good for the game" @MarkBeretta went one-on-one with tennis great John McEnroe who revealed what he thinks about Aussie star Nick Kyrgios.The tennis legend's documentary 'McEnroe' is available for digital download from Wednesday. #Sunriseon7 "I see him as someone who is really good for the game"@MarkBeretta went one-on-one with tennis great John McEnroe who revealed what he thinks about Aussie star Nick Kyrgios. The tennis legend's documentary 'McEnroe' is available for digital download from Wednesday. #Sunriseon7 https://t.co/sjvuife6my

