"Let's go"- Coco Gauff's mother Candi delighted as the American's brother Codey makes it into elite top 100 baseball prospects list

Candi Gauff, mother of star tennis player Coco Gauff, congratulated her son Codey Gauff on making the list of top 100 prospects in baseball according to Baseball Generations. Baseball Generations is an organization that scouts young talent in baseball and helps develop them into future stars in the sport.

Codey Gauff is the middle child among the three Gauff siblings. The young American has shown promise in baseball as a switch-hitter and pitcher.

The World No. 3's mother Candi congratulated her son on Instagram for making into the top 100 list of prospects in baseball. She wrote:

"Let's go!!"

Coco Gauff's mother Candi congratulating her son Codey Gauff

Coco Gauff on her bond with her siblings

Coco Gauff in action at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati

Gauff said earlier this year that her relationships with her family and siblings was very important to her given the amount of traveling she had to do.

"Those relationships are, like incredibly important to me, especially you know, traveling a lot, being by yourself a lot", Gauff said. "I'm lucky enough that I can have my parents come with me, and family sometimes." said Gauff during a post-match press conference at the Australian Open

During the same interview, the American also spoke about her youngest brother Cameron, saying that he often told her he loved her.

"Cameron, he's the youngest one. He says it all the time," Gauff said. "He's more the empathetic, emotional one, and Codey is more of the chill. We know he loves us. We know he has an image he likes to have."

Speaking ahead of the 2023 Qatar Open, Gauff said that being the oldest sibling helped her become a more mature player.

"I’m the oldest of three siblings. Maybe that has something to play with it. I don’t know. I feel like I have learned a lot quickly.”

The American has won 18 out of 23 matches so far in 2023, winning the ASB Classic in Auckland. She also reached the semifinals of the Australian Open and the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, losing to Aryna Sabalenka and Maria Sakkari respectively.

Following a fourth-round exit in Miami, Coco Gauff will next compete at the Porsche Tennis grand Prix in Stuttgart, which is scheduled to start on April 15.

