Holger Rune's mother, Aneke Rune, sent out an optimistic message after the Dane reunited with French tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou. Rune and Mouratoglou previously worked together from October 2022 to March 2023.

Patrick Mouratoglou's addition to Rune's team comes after he split with Roger Federer's former coach Severin Luthi and German tennis legend Boris Becker. The ties between the Dane and the coaching duo were severed due to their inability to give Rune adequate time and attention.

Announcing the renewal of his partnership, Patrick Mouratoglou wrote on Instagram that he had known Holger Rune since he was 13 and had high goals for him. He will accompany the Dane at the upcoming tournaments in Acapulco, Indian Wells and Miami.

The French coach will join former Danish pro Kenneth Carlsen in Rune's coaching team.

"I am excited to start a new collaboration with Holger Rune. We have known each other since he was 13 years old and I always believed in his potential. He has high goals and so do I for him. It is the start of a new adventure. See you guys in Acapulco, Indian Wells and Miami. #tennis #tennislove #tenniscoach," Mouratoglou wrote.

Aneke Rune shared Mouratoglou's post on her Instagram Story and hinted that the new partnership will aim to take Rune to the World No. 1 spot.

"Let's do it #1," Aneke Rune wrote.

Holger Rune also laid out a similar vision after re-hiring Mouratoglou, saying that he is determined to win a Grand Slam and ascend to the top of the ATP Rankings.

"It is no secret that I am determined to win Grand Slam tournaments and become number one in the world rankings. It requires the right coaching constellation and team around me," Rune told sport.tv2.dk.

Holger Rune won the biggest title of his career under Patrick Mouratoglou's tutelage

Patrick Mouratoglou

Holger Rune's first stint with Patrick Mouratoglou was very successful and saw the young Dane pick up the biggest title of his career at the 2022 Paris Masters. Before Paris, Mouratoglou also helped Rune emerge victorious at the ATP 250 Stockholm Open.

Holger Rune was unseeded at the 2022 Paris Masters. He defeated Stan Wawrinka, Hubert Hurkacz, Andrey Rublev, Carlos Alcaraz, Felix Auger-Aliassime and top seed Novak Djokovic to win the tournament in November 2022.

Mouratoglou and Rune's first stint together ended four months later, after the Sunshine Double. The Frenchman was once again seen in Rune's coaching box during the clay swing and appeared to have joined the coaching team. However, they split again following Rune's winless streak in the North American swing of the 2023 ATP Tour.