Paula Badosa has posted an adorable picture of herself and her boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas after they lost the final of the Eisenhower Cup — a mixed doubles event held ahead of the 2024 Indian Wells Masters.

The Eisenhower Cup is a one-night Tie Break Tens event featuring a mixed doubles format, held on Tuesday, March 5, at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. The event featured ATP and WTA players, such as World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka, 2018 Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki, and more.

Badosa and Tsitsipas were one of the eight pairings that competed in the event. The couple, nicknamed "Tsitsidosa" by their fans, had a strong run in the tournament, defeating Swiatek and Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals, and Zheng Qinwen and Frances Tiafoe in the semifinals.

They, however, lost 10-8 to the Americans Emma Navarro and Ben Shelton in the final. Badosa and Tsitsipas did not let the defeat dampen their spirits, though. The Spaniard posted the picture on her Instagram account, in which the couple can be seen all smiles during the tournament.

"Let’s just keep smiling no matter what," Badosa wrote.

Paula Badosa on Instagram

Tsitsipas also shared the picture on his Instagram story, and added a heartfelt comment:

"No words needed."

Stefanos Tsitsipas on Instagram

Paula Badosa pulls out of the 2024 Indian Wells Masters

Paula Badosa at the 2024 Australian Open

Paula Badosa had to withdraw from the WTA 1000 in Indian Wells, 12 hours after the doubles match with boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas, citing a lingering back injury.

The 26-year-old announced her decision on Instagram, saying that she was devastated to miss one of her favorite events and that she hoped to recover soon.

"So sorry I have to withdraw from my favorite tournament. I tried everything to be able to play but wasn't enough. I'm having a very difficult time with my injury but I'm fighting everyday to comeback as soon as possible," Badosa wrote.

Badosa, who won the Indian Wells title in 2021 by defeating Victoria Azarenka in the final, thanked her fans and the tournament management for their support and said that she hoped to be back on the court soon.

"I wanna thank the fans that are sticking with me, specially this past year. I'm sorry I haven't given what you are expecting from me and I'm just giving you sad news lately. (Trust me is the last thing I want also). I also want to thank the tournament for the WC, you are the best tournament in the world see you next year. Hopefully soon the tears will be tears of joy again."

Paula Badosa on Instagram

Badosa’s boyfriend, Tsitsipas, who is the No. 11 seed in the men’s draw, will have to play without her support. After receiving a bye in the first round, he will face either Lucas Pouille or Daniel Altmaier in the second.

Badosa has had a mixed start to the 2024 season, posting a 4-5 win-loss record in her five tournaments. The Spaniard, who missed most of the 2023 season due to a back injury, made her comeback as a wildcard at the Adelaide International in January, where she faced an early exit in three sets against Bernarda Pera.

The World No. 73 then reached the third round of the Australian Open, where she lost to Amanda Anisimova in straight sets. Since then the Spaniard hasn't advanced to the third round in the next three tournaments in Thailand and the Middle East.