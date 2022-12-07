"Let's just say it's been a hell of a year" - Matteo Berrettini on his 2022 season

Matteo Berrettini recently took stock of his 2022 season.

The Italian has faced a string of health problems this year. A right-hand injury forced him to withdraw from the Miami Open for which he underwent surgery. He then tested positive for COVID-19 right before Wimbledon and recently withdrew from the Davis Cup as he had not completely recovered from a foot injury he incurred in the final of the Napoli Cup.

Speaking to Sky Sport, Berrettini said he was happy with his results this season despite the injuries.

"Although it has never been a continuous season due to injuries, the results have been very good," he said. "When I was well I played the best tennis of my life, unfortunately many things happened then. Let's just say it's been a hell of a year."

Although the World No. 16 was saddened by his injuries, he remained positive and felt like he returned to the court stronger.

"I got injured and was sad, but then I told myself I couldn't wait for something to happen. On a mental level every time after a return I felt stronger and stronger than the previous one. And I think that was the most important thing," he added.

Despite the physical challenges, Berrettini won two titles this year — the Stuttgart Open and the Queen's Club Championships.

"It will be the perfect way to understand how the preparation is going" - Matteo Berrettini ahead of the Diriyah Tennis Cup

Matteo Berrettini in action at the 2022 Laver Cup

In the same interview, Matteo Berrettini also spoke about playing at the upcoming Diriyah Tennis Cup. The exhibition tournament, with a whopping $1,000,000 in prize money for the winner, will be played from December 8-10.

The Italian will compete alongside the likes of Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, Nick Kyrgios, and Taylor Fritz.

Berrettini opined that the level at the exhibition event was "worthy of a Grand Slam," before adding that it would enable him to better understand his own preparations ahead of next season.

"I've never been to Saudi Arabia. It will be a difficult tournament because the level of the participants is worthy of a Grand Slam. But I also think it will be the perfect way to understand how the preparation is going." Berrettini said.

