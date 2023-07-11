Daniil Medvedev recently spoke about Andrey Rublev's challenges and responsibilities as the former's nine-month-old daughter Alisa's godfather.

Medvedev booked his maiden quarterfinal spot at the 2023 Wimbledon with a walkover as his opponent, Jiri Lehecka, was forced to retire due to injury.

In a post-match interview after his fourth-round win, when asked how Andrey Rublev was doing in his role as godfather, the World No. 3 lightheartedly remarked that his friend and compatriot sometimes "exaggerate" about how responsible he is.

"I dont know[laughs]. But I mean he's, you know sometimes in interviews he says 'I'm so responsible', he's a good guy, sometimes he exaggerates what he thinks himself about him," he joked.

Daniil Medvedev spoke highly of the World No. 7 and expressed his curiosity to see how the relationship between the godfather-goddaughter would develop.

"No, he's very responsible and a great guy and a great friend and he's doing great so far. Let's see how he does when Alisa's grown up how it's going to be," he added.

Debutants at the quarterfinals of Wimbledon 2023 ft. Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev

Daniil Medvedev at the 2023 Wimbledon

Apart from 23-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner, the 2023 Wimbledon is studded with first-time quarterfinalists.

First in the line-up is 20-year-olds Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune. The reigning US Open champion has adapted his game brilliantly to the grass surface with a maiden Queen's Club Championship win. Meanwhile, Rune became the second Dane to join the elite group after Kurt Nielsen in his second appearance at the tournament.

Daniil Medvedev will lock horns with another debutant, Chris Eubanks. The World No. 3 will be looking to expand his portfolio on grass, with four hardcourt and one claycourt title already under his belt this year. For 27-year-old Eubanks, the fourth-round win is one of the biggest of his career so far, placing him at his career-high ranking of No. 43

In his second quarterfinal appearance, Italian Jannik Sinner will face Roman Safiullin. Although the Russian is the lowest-ranked player in the quarterfinals, he can prove to be dangerous. He has two big wins, against 20th seed Roberto Bautista Agut and 26th seed Dennis Shapovalov, to his name.

Andrey Rublev will possibly face the toughest challenge in his maiden quarterfinals as he is set to square off against seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic. Rublev is gaining ground on grass and is coming into the tournament after reaching the final of the Halle Open.

It will be an interesting watch with six first-time quarterfinal appearances battling it out at the 2023 Wimbledon.

