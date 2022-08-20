"Let me talk about it because I finished it yesterday, Devi should be with Paxton" - Coco Gauff reviews Netflix show Never Have I Ever

Coco Gauff recently shared her review of season three of the popular Netflix web series "Never Have I Ever." The show, a high school teen drama, is one of the most popular web series right now. The story revolves around Devi Vishwakumar, a 15-year-old Indian-American Tamil girl.

It goes into detail about Devi's troubles with her love life and social life. It also has a love triangle between three main characters, Devi, Paxton, and Ben. On top of that, it is primarily narrated by tennis legend John McEnroe for Devi.

Gauff recently finished season three of the show and shared her thoughts on it on her TikTok account. She highlighted Devi's love life and how Paxton is a better choice for her than Ben.

"Let me talk about it because I finished it yesterday and Devi should be with Paxton," Gauff said. "I don't care about Ben. Like I am so sorry, they do not belong together. They just give me like sibling vibes like 'who was there for Devi when she got bit by a Coyote? Paxton', 'who was there for Devi when she fell in the pool? Paxton.' Paxton is still in love with Devi, third season confirmed it, but I guess, so is Ben."

The American teenager then stated that no matter what happens, she will always be on Devi's side and will be fine with whoever Devi picks.

"Paxton is just a better person for her. I am always team Devi, period. So, I will be okay with whoever she picks. Honestly, it should have been team Des except that he was such a mommy's boy. But, team Paxton all the way. I like Ben but he is just not for Devi," she added.

wta @WTA Incoming doubles World No.1, Coco Gauff

Second doubles title together



Congratulations to



#NBO22 Incoming doubles World No.1, Coco GauffSecond doubles title togetherCongratulations to @CocoGauff and @JLPegula 🇺🇸 Incoming doubles World No.1, Coco Gauff 📈🇺🇸 Second doubles title together 🏆Congratulations to @CocoGauff and @JLPegula 🙌#NBO22 https://t.co/C2AO8VTaX7

Gauff, the 2022 Roland-Garros runner-up, had a strong showing at the 2022 Canadian Open. Despite her singles journey being cut short in the quarterfinals by Simona Halep, the American played outstandingly in doubles with her partner Jessica Pegula. The duo went on to win the doubles title, propelling Gauff to the top of the doubles rankings.

The 18-year-old then kicked off her campaign at the Western & Southern Open. Unfortunately, she was forced to quit in the second set of her first-round match against Marie Bouzkova due to an ankle injury.

Sportskeeda Tennis @SK__Tennis



The 18-year-old lost the first set 5-7 and had to retire at 0-1 in the second set 🙁



We wish her a speedy recovery



#CocoGauff #MarieBouzkova #Cincinnati #Tennis Coco Gauff was leading 5-3 in the first set against Marie Bouzkova when she fell and twisted her ankleThe 18-year-old lost the first set 5-7 and had to retire at 0-1 in the second set 🙁We wish her a speedy recovery Coco Gauff was leading 5-3 in the first set against Marie Bouzkova when she fell and twisted her ankle 😮The 18-year-old lost the first set 5-7 and had to retire at 0-1 in the second set 🙁We wish her a speedy recovery 💪#CocoGauff #MarieBouzkova #Cincinnati #Tennis https://t.co/X8MMoCO6Dq

"The world is not ending, I promise I am okay" - Coco Gauff gives update on her injury

Coco Gauff at the 2022 Western & Southern Open.

Coco Gauff provided an update on her injury following her mid-match retirement in her first-round contest at the 2022 Cincinnati Open on Tuesday.

The American took to Twitter to assure her fans that she is fine. She subsequently stated that the injury was not serious and expressed gratitude to her supporters for checking up on her.

"Hi everyone! I just wanted to give an update since I have gotten tons of really nice messages of concern. I promise I am ok!" Gauff wrote, adding, "The world is not ending lol! I have been told it is most likely a really minor sprain so everything should be healed very soon. Thank you to everyone for reaching out and I'll see you soon."

Gauff will now swing her racquet at the US Open, where she will be eying her maiden Grand Slam singles title.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anirudh