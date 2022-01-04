"Let tennis do the talking" - Stefanos Tsitsipas on Zverev's claim that Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev and himself are the "new Big 3"

In a post-match press conference following his group stage defeat at the hands of Diego Schwartzman at the 2022 ATP Cup, Stefanos Tsitsipas spoke about the recent comments made by Alexander Zverev about a "new Big 3" in men's tennis.

Speaking on the Das Gelbe Vom Ball podcast, the German had said that most of the big events of 2021 were dominated by him, Novak Djokovic, and Daniil Medvedev, a trend he is expecting to continue in 2022.

In response to a question about Zverev's comments, the Greek said he will let his form on the court do the talking for him.

"Let tennis do the talking," Tsitsipas said. "We have a long year ahead of us. Let us all play our best tennis, and let's see who is the one that deserves it at the end of the year."

Tsitsipas himself has commented on the formation of a 'new Big 3' in the past. The Greek had claimed in November that after Djokovic, Nadal and Federer eventually retire, Zverev, Medvedev and himself will take over.

The 23-year-old had a strong start to the 2021 season. He reached the semifinals of the Australian Open, won his first Masters 1000 title in Monte Carlo, and reached the final at Roland Garros. However, poor form and an elbow injury derailed the rest of his season.

Stefanos Tsitsipas worried about elbow injury, but belives he'll recover before Australian Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2022 ATP Cup

Stefanos Tsitsipas has spent an extended period on the sidelines due to an elbow injury, for which he underwent minor surgery. The Greek made his return at the 2022 ATP Cup.

Tsitsipas believes he can recover in time for the Australian Open, but also said there is some uncertainty since this is the first injury of its kind in his career so far.

"(Two weeks) is enough (to make it to the Australian Open), I believe," he told reporters. "But I haven't had one (serious injury) before, so I don't know. It's my first time experiencing something like this."

Tsitsipas's serve is a major area of concern following the injury. The 23-year-old complained of pain in his elbow after losing to Schwartzman, claiming it has been a long time since he hit so many service games.

"I'm in a little bit of pain. That's normal. I served more serves than I have ever served at the last one month," he said. "served not even -- near 180 serves today I think. I have been practicing, trying to get 50, 60 serves in, and today I really went far. Yeah, the fatigue at the end, but, you know, I tried to avoid the pain."

"My serve dropped a lot (because of the injury). When I'm in a lot -- the percentages were not good. I saw them later, and I was unable. I was unable to -- I was just unable. I don't like excuses. I don't like excuses. But I was not at 100% to serve the serves that I wanted the more the match proceeded. And I really wish now I could have avoided the pain and served better, because it would have helped me a lot," Tsitsipas added.

Tennis Majors @Tennis_Majors Tsitsipas not sure to play at @AustralianOpen : "I don't know what my future plans are for this tournament. I'm not really sure. I'd love to play, but I really don't know how I'm going to feel tomorrow." Tsitsipas not sure to play at @AustralianOpen : "I don't know what my future plans are for this tournament. I'm not really sure. I'd love to play, but I really don't know how I'm going to feel tomorrow."

