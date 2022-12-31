Leylah Fernandez announces the launch of her family foundation 

Leylah Fernandez announced the launch of her family establishment called the Leylah Annie & Family Foundation on Saturday.

According to the Canadian player, the foundation aims to provide families and kids with a better quality of life through education and sports. Through the project, students who are in dire need of financial support will get scholarships for their higher education. The foundation will also assist students who excel in any kind of sport.

Fernandez took to social media on Saturday to share the exciting news of the launch of her new venture. She conveyed that applications for scholarships for the fall of 2023 are currently open to the public.

"It’s time to announce the Leylah Annie & Family Foundation! My family and I have been working hard, and we’re so excited to launch this project," her Instagram post read.

The post continued, revealing more information about the Foundation's sholarships and grants.

"We started this foundation because we believe access to character-building and life-changing opportunities through education and sports should never be limited. Applications for our scholarship and sports grant for the Fall of 2023 are open! For more information, visit the link in the bio or @leylahanniefoundation," the post said.

The 20-year-old signed off from the video by sending heartening wishes to her followers.

"Hope you have an amazing rest of the year and see you in 2023. Ciao," she expressed.

Leylah Fernandez to begin 2023 season at ASB Classic in Auckland

Leylah Fernandez at the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup Finals

Leylah Fernandez will begin her 2023 season at the ASB Classic in Auckland. The tournament is set to commence on January 2 at the ASB Tennis Arena in Auckland and will witness top WTA stars including Coco Gauff, Emma Raducanu and Sloane Stephens in action alongside the Canadian.

The ASB Classic has not featured on the WTA calendar for two consecutive years since 2021, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. This time around, the tournament will take place in the absence of defending champion Serena Williams. World No. 7 Coco Gauff will be the top seed at the event.

According to Leylah Fernandez's new coach, Julian Alonso, the 2021 Monterrey Open champion is keen to begin her upcoming season as she hopes to better her performance compared to 2022.

"The objective is to finish very high next year, but without obsessing over the numbers. She [Fernandez] wants to compete and be among the best, which is normal for someone who has already been in the top 15," he said in a recent interview with Punto de Break.

