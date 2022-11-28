Leylah Fernandez celebrates Canada's first-ever goal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Leylah Fernandez was among the many Canadians who were delighted when Alphonso Davies scored the nation's first-ever goal in a Football World Cup.

Canada qualified for the showpiece event for only the second time in its history, and it took them a little over a minute to open the scoring in their match against Croatia. The team's star player Alphonso Davies' header made history as it was Canada's very first goal in World Cup history.

Fernandez took to Instagram to celebrate her country's goal, sharing a video of it on her Instagram story with the caption:

"Let's gooooooo!!!"

Sadly for Fernandez, Croatia bounced back and ended up thrashing Canada 4-1 to knock them out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The 2021 US Open runner-up had previously said that she would cheer for Canada and Ecuador during the tournament.

"Fun fact...before tennis my first love was with futbol. The reason I started tennis was actually based off of a futbol bet. Can’t wait to watch all the teams this year. I’ll be cheering on [Ecuador] and [Canada] extra loud from home. Who will you be rooting for?" she wrote.

How has Leylah Fernandez fared in the 2022 season

Leylah Fernandez won 21 out of 36 matches during the 2022 season, winning the Monterrey Open while also reaching the quarterfinals of the French Open.

However, the Canadian suffered a drop in the WTA rankings after suffering a second-round exit at the US Open. Her last outing of the season came at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, where she won her first singles match against Federica Trevisan before losing to Belinda Bencic.

Following her defeat to the latter, Leylah Fernandez said that she had a good week at the Billie Jean King Cup and that she would grow from the experience she'd gained.

"I had a good week with the whole team, which I want to thank. And then also with their support and everything, they did help me to get back on track in the second set...just a couple of points here and there that didn't go my way. But, you know, it was a good experience and I will grow from this and I will learn from this," the Canadian said.

