Leylah Fernandez recently revealed the reason behind her decision to come back to her hometown Montreal for her preseason preparation.

Fernandez, who reached the 2021 US Open final and won the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup, said that coaching in Montreal is not just about the shots, but also about the memories and the passion that ignited her tennis journey.

Fernandez, currently ranked No. 20 in the world, has had a remarkable rise in the past two years. She turned pro in 2019 and won her first WTA title at the 2021 Monterrey Open. She also made history by becoming the first Canadian female to win a junior Grand Slam title at the 2019 French Open.

However, Fernandez's most impressive performance came at the 2021 US Open, where she stunned the tennis world by defeating three Top-5 players, including defending champion Naomi Osaka, en route to the final.

The Canadian faced another teenager, Emma Raducanu, in the first all-teen Grand Slam final since 1999, eventually losing in straight sets, 4-6, 3-6. She also played a pivotal role in Canada’s first-ever Billie Jean King Cup win in 2023.

In a recent Instagram post, the Montreal-born star shared her reasons for choosing the city where she was born as her preseason camp.

"Wanted to give a little insight into why I chose to come back to my hometown Montreal for preseason✨ Coaching here isn’t just about the shots; it’s also about the memories etched in every shot. These are the very places where my passion for tennis was first lit," Fernandez wrote.

"Coming back is like turning the pages and continuing over the journey that got me here. There’s a unique energy here that fuels my determination. Every workout, every run is a wink to deep roots. Looking forward to 2024 🎾"

A look into Leylah Fernandez's performance in the 2023 season

Leylah Fernandez at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals

Leylah Fernandez has won three WTA titles in her career, including one in 2023 at the Hong Kong Open.

Fernandez started the 2023 season ranked No. 40 in the world, but she has climbed up to No. 20 as of December 15. She has reached the quarterfinals or better in five WTA tournaments this year.

Fernandez's best result was the title in Hong Kong, where she came back from a set down to beat Katerina Siniakova, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, in the final. She also made the semifinal in Nanchang, China, where she lost to Siniakova in straight sets.

Leylah Fernandez also reached the quarterfinals in Auckland, Cleveland, and Guadalajara. To add to that, the 21-year-old reached the finals in the doubles category with her partner Taylor Townsend at the 2023 French Open, where they lost to Hsieh Su-wei and Wang Xinyu in three sets.