Leylah Fernandez & father Jorge enjoy 'making memories' together with scenic boat ride getaway in Dubai

Leylah Fernandez is currently in Dubai for her post-Australian Open hardcourt swing preparations. The Canadian flew into the Gulf with her father and coach, Jorge Fernandez, this week and the two got in some quality family time together.

Fernandez has enjoyed a respectable campaign on the WTA Tour this year so far. The 22-year-old qualified for the Adelaide International en route to a Round-of-32 result before reaching the third round of the Australian Open, where she lost to third-seeded Coco Gauff in straight sets.

Leylah Fernandez will be next seen in action in February at the WTA 1000 tournaments in Doha and Dubai. On Wednesday (January 29), the World No. 27 took to her Instagram handle to post pictures from her and her team's boat ride on the Persian Gulf.

Trending

"Making memories in Dubai 🌅," Leylah Fernandez wrote in the caption of her post.

The Canadian and her father were joined by Spanish pro Jaume Pla Malfeito, who is also part of her team. Their pictures in the boat overlooked the Burj Al Arab and the Atlantis, two of the biggest attractions in Dubai.

Fernandez, meanwhile, will be eager to do well at the 1000-level events in the Middle East next month. While the former World No. 13 made the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open in Doha last year in her only main-draw appearance at the tournament, she is yet to go past the second round of the Dubai Tennis Championships (having participated at the tournament in 2023 and 2024).

Leylah Fernandez's heartfelt letter to father Jorge: "I love you daddy"

Last April, Leylah Fernandez paid homage to her father Jorge, who has coached her since childhood. The Canadian expressed admiration towards Fernandez Sr. for always believing in her and supporting her.

"Happy birthday to the person who supports me the most, who makes me laugh the most, who believes in me more than anyone else, who supports me at all times, who helps me achieve all my dreams... and much more. I love you daddyyyyyy 🥰," Fernandez wrote in the caption of a video of her and her father's best moments on Instagram (Translated from Spanish).

Leylah Fernandez has enjoyed a successful career on the WTA Tour only at the age of 22 already. The 22-year-old has already secured three pro singles titles, with the highlights of her singles career having come at the 2021 US Open. She went on a giant-killing run back then, beating Aryna Sabalenka and Naomi Osaka en route to finishing runner-up to fellow surprise finalist Emma Raducanu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback