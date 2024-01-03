Leylah Fernandez hilariously ditches Felix Auger-Aliassime and fellow United Cup teammates during team jump at Wylie's baths

Leylah Fernandez hilariously ditched Felix Auger Aliassime and her United Cup teammates during a team jump into the pool at Wylie's Baths, as was seen in a recent video.

Team Canada recently took a trip to the famous Wylie's Baths which is one of Sydney's oldest and most beautiful tidal pools. All the members of the team, which includes Felix Auger-Aliassime, Leylah Fernandez, Steven Diez, Stacey Fung, and captain Adil Shamsdin, were seen taking a team jump in the pool in the video.

However, in a hilarious turn of events, while all the team members took a jump together, Fernandez could be seen ditching all her teammates and leaving Fung's hand at the last second.

Speaking about what was going through her mind during the build-up to the jump, Fernandez compared the experience to sitting on a rollercoaster and regretting the decision to get on it. She further mentioned that it was exactly what went through her mind and hence she avoided the jump.

"You know when you're like about to get in on a rollercoaster and you have all these emotions of like regret and thinking like I shouldn't have done this, what am I doing, that's exactly what was happening and I went with my thoughts and just didn't jump in. I (was) just like 'Wait I am not ready yet'," Fernandez said.

Amidst a flurry of boos from her teammates, the Canadian can be seen carefully entering the pool right at the end of the video.

Team Canada kicked off their United Cup 2024 with a 2-1 win over Chile. While Leylah Fernandez won the first match against Daniela Seguin 6-2, 6-3, Nicolas Jarry pulled one back for Team Chile with a straight-set win over Steven Diez 7-5, 6-4. Fernandez and Diez defeated Seguin and Tomas Barrios Vera in the final match of the tie 7-5, 4-6, 10-8 to hand Team Canada the win.

Their second tie will be against Team Greece on 3rd January at the Ken Rosewall Arena.

Leylah Fernandez's dream run at the 2023 Billy Jean King Cup Finals

Leylah Fernandez & Team Canada win the Billie Jean King Cup Finals

Leylah Fernandez's phenomenal run at the 2023 Bill Jean King Cup Finals led Canada to their first-ever Cup win and was also hailed as a significant moment in Canadian tennis.

The Canadian won all the matches she played at the Finals which included 4 singles matches and 1 doubles match. She also won a must-win match against Marketa Vondrousova, a top 10 player, in the semi-final in a tough three-setter 6-2, 2-6, 6-3.

In the ultimate game against Italy, she played against Jasmine Paolini and comfortably won 6-2, 6-3, sealing the win for Team Canada.

"Means the world to me, and gives me a lot of confidence, but also the group of girls and Canada a lot of confidence," Fernandez said of her achievements