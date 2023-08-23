Leylah Fernandez's kit for US Open 2023 revealed

Leylah Fernandez is set to begin her pursuit of the 2023 US Open title wearing a fresh new kit. Fernandez introduced her eye-catching attire via a glamorous photoshoot.

The US Open holds significant personal memories for the 20-year-old. In 2021, she reached the final but was defeated 6-4, 6-3 by Emma Raducanu. Her journey to the final included remarkable victories over three top-five players, including 2020 champion Naomi Osaka.

The championship match was noteworthy as it marked the first time in the Open Era that two unseeded players competed in a Grand Slam final.

Leylah Fernandez again got close to winning her first Grand Slam, albeit in doubles. Playing alongside Taylor Townsend, the pair made the final of Roland Garros in June only to be outdone by Hsieh Su-wei and Wang Xinyu 1-6, 7-6(5), 6-1.

In an engaging photoshoot with her apparel sponsor, Lululemon, Fernandez offered a sneak peek of her outfit for the 2023 US Open. The 20-year-old elegantly displayed her navy blue cropped top ensemble against the backdrop of a tennis court.

Leylah Fernandez into quarterfinals at Tennis in the Land

Leylah Fernandez seems to be hitting form again at just the right time. The Canadian has advanced to the quarterfinals at the Tennis in the Land in Cleveland.

She began her campaign against Linda Noskova, defeating the Czech youngster 6-0, 6-2 in just over an hour. She continued where she left off against Clara Tauson on Tuesday, winning the first set 6-0 before the Dane retired.

Fernandez will square off against the winner of the match between Anhelina Kalinina and Tatjana Maria in the quarterfinals on Thursday.