Leylah Fernandez sends sweet message to sister Bianca for her timely wardrobe help at Monterrey Open

Leylah Fernandez thanked her sister, Bianca, with a sweet message as her special talent came to her rescue for an event at the Monterrey Open. The Canadian entered the tournament as the seventh seed and is now through to the second round by defeating Jaqueline Cristian in her opening-round match.Leylah's older sister, Bianca, who is also a tennis player by profession, shares a very special bond with her. Initially, both were a part of the WTA 500 event in Mexico, but Bianca Fernandez faced a qualifier-round loss to Antonia Ružić.However, that didn't stop Bianca from looking out for her sister, as the 2021 US Open finalist needed some assistance to fix her outfit for the inaugural event at the tournament. The 22-year-old shared a recap of her first few days in Monterrey through a post on Instagram and also thanked her sister for her help.&quot;First few days in Monterrey 🇲🇽🤠💃🏽Shoutout to @biancajolietennis for tailoring my pants in less than 2 hours… one of her many talents 🤪&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe 2025 Citi DC Open champion will face the winner of the match between Rebecca Sramkova and Victoria Rodriguez in her second-round match in Monterrey.Leylah Fernandez on coping with personal challengesLeylah Fernandez opened up about facing certain challenges in her life off the court in an interview earlier this month. Ahead of her Cincinnati campaign, she sat with WTA to talk about how her personal problems have affected her 'mental state' negatively. She said:&quot;Mental state’s been a little up and down. My family and I, we went through a bit of a scare earlier this year, and same with my team. I feel like this year we’ve been challenged a lot off the court.”However, Fernandez added that she feels good getting herself back on track after a title-less run for a long time, with a win at the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open.“Now that we’ve found the balance, things are a lot better. We’re enjoying our time. We're very grateful to be here, and now I'm just excited to be playing the North American swing,&quot; added Fernandez. &quot;It's been a while since I've been back in the U.S. and Canada, so it's great to be playing near home.”Leylah Fernandez would hope to channel her form from Washington DC as she travels further north to New York for the US Open starting August 24.